There are few things as enjoyable as local multiplayer gaming, and nothing beats saving some coin on tech that doesn’t usually go on sale. The Nintendo Switch Joy-Con controllers are a prime example, costing $69.99 at Woot instead of its regular $79.99 price. Woot is running this deal until Sunday, March 20th, or until it sells out. The neon blue and red controller combo is not currently available, but the matching gray set is still for sale at this discounted price.

It’s rare to get any discount on Joy-Con controllers. In many games, an individual Joy-Con is usable as a small gamepad, meaning you can play four-player local multiplayer with just these Joy-Cons and the pair that came with your Switch. What perfect timing this is, as the first wave of new courses for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is launching this week. Just don’t chuck the little controllers at your friends or loved ones when they squeeze ahead of you in the race.

Nintendo's Joy-Con controllers attach to the console in handheld mode, combine wirelessly to make one full-size controller, or split up into two half-size pads for easier local multiplayer.

The 65-inch Sony Bravia A80J OLED TV is available for $1,798 from Amazon and BuyDig. That discount of about $400 brings this set down to its best price yet. Sony OLEDs have a tendency of holding steady at their premium prices, but in addition to this significant discount, BuyDig is sweetening the deal by throwing in a four-year accidental coverage plan at no extra charge.

The A80J features a 120Hz refresh rate and HDMI 2.1 ports, along with Dolby Vision HDR — all things you should expect from an OLED TV that came out in 2021. A recent firmware update enabled Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for gaming, which, at this time, the Xbox Series X is able to take advantage of — Sony still needs to update its own PlayStation 5 with VRR support to take advantage of this feature. If you’re choosing a display for binging lots of movies and shows or even some next-gen console use, this is a great value for a 65-inch OLED from Sony.

Refurbished Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale for just $54.99 from Best Buy. That’s a whopping discount of $95 off their original price. The graphite and lavender colorways get the extra special $54.99 price point, while other colors range from $59.99 to $79.99.

These feature noise cancellation, wireless charging, and have good quality audio for tunes and podcasts. The catch here, of course, is that these earbuds are refurbished. Best Buy claims these have been refreshed to “like-new” condition. Perhaps to some, the thought of secondhand earbuds is a little gross, but if the price is tempting enough, it’s good to know that these buds can be returned within 15 days if you change your mind, and they have a 90-day warranty.

This deal makes for a great pairing for Galaxy phone users on a budget. Read our review.

The Galaxy Buds 2 are the new entry-level wireless earbuds from Samsung. Despite this, they're packed with enough features that people on a budget might be happy choosing these over the pricier Buds Pro.

Seagate’s Halo Infinite edition 5TB Game Drive is $129.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. This large-capacity external drive is designed for use with Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles to greatly expand their storage capacity. While the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S have 1TB and 512GB SSDs, respectively, they can quickly fill up with big games clocking in at 80 to 100GB each. The Game Drive allows you to offload games you aren’t actively playing but are still taking up that precious SSD space, then transfer it back over when it’s time to jump back in. Additionally, you can play older backward-compatible games directly off the external drive.

This Halo Infinite edition gives this hard drive a bit more flair, complete with a Master Chief-inspired green Spartan armor colorway. Because, why not?

Seagate's Halo Infinite Special Edition Game Drive is a compact hard drive for storing larger games or playing older titles without taking up precious space on the internal SSD of the Xbox Series X / S and Xbox One consoles. The front has a programmable strip of RGB lighting, and the top is decorated with a Halo Infinite-inspired design.

$130 at Best Buy (2TB)

