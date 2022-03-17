Anker’s noise-canceling Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are on sale for $40 off today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

This St. Patrick’s Day, you’re certainly in luck — that is, if you’re on the market for an affordable pair of noise-canceling earbuds. That’s because Anker is currently selling the excellent Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro for $129.99 on Amazon today, which is a $40 discount and the best price we’ve seen on the true wireless earbuds this year. These platform-agnostic earbuds deliver a lot of features and value for the price. We were impressed by their powerful sound quality as well as the fact they support LDAC (Sony’s higher-bitrate wireless streaming protocol) and multipoint Bluetooth, which allows you to connect them to two devices at once. That’s a feature not even Sony’s flagship 1000XM4 earbuds, which is our top pick for best noise-canceling earbuds, offer. However, while they do a decent job of silencing your surroundings, they don’t completely mute them, which is why — although they’re good — they’re not the best pair of noise-canceling earbuds on the market. Read our review.

If you’re looking to modernize your home security, the Level Lock is currently on sale at an all-time low. Compatible with most standard US deadbolts, the Level Lock is a smart lock that you can open and close with your smartphone, yet, unlike others, it hides all of its electronics and mechanics, so it looks like a standard deadbolt. Right now, Amazon is selling the Level Lock in the chrome finish for $196.10 ($53 off). It’s a good deal on a smart lock that’s easy to install and boasts long battery life, but note that it only works with Apple’s HomeKit as well as Amazon’s Ring platform via Amazon Sidewalk. Read our review.

We considered the DJI Mavic Air 2 one of the best drones under $1,000 when we reviewed it back in 2020, and it’s even cheaper today. Right now, Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo are selling the DJI Mavic Air 2 Fly More Combo for $789 instead of $989. That’s an all-time low at Amazon and a standout deal, given we typically only see discounts on refurbished models of the DJI Mavic Air 2, not new ones. Even better, the bundle includes several accessories, such as an AC power cable, a pair of extra control sticks, a shoulder bag, six low-noise propellers, a battery-to-power bank adapter, a gimbal protector, and more.

In our review, we noted how much we like that the midrange drone offers 34 minutes of flight time — which is longer than its predecessor’s, the Mavic Air — along with a superior, 48MP camera. We also praised the improved connectivity between the controller and the drone, as well as its more advanced controls and good video quality.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Book 2 Pro lineup is only available for preorder right now; however, we’re already seeing some good deals on the forthcoming laptops. Right now, Samsung is throwing in a 32-inch Odyssey G35T Gaming Monitor that normally retails for $329.99 when you preorder the clamshell Galaxy Book 2 Pro (which starts at $1,049.99) or the high-end Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 2-in-1 (which starts at $1,249.99) via Samsung. You can also get a 24-inch CRG5 Gaming Monitor (valued at $259.99) when you preorder the Galaxy Book 2 360, which is a convertible version of the regular Galaxy Book that starts at $899.99. No matter which model you purchase, Samsung will also take 30 percent off of Samsung Care Plus, a warranty package similar to AppleCare. Note, however, these models will not be available until April 1st.

All of the new Pro devices come with a 1080p webcam as well as a new Auto Framing tool, which is designed to keep you centered as you move around during video calls. Both Pro models also offer support for Samsung-specific connectivity features, including Smart Switch, so you can easily transfer data between PCs. You can also, thanks to the new Multi-Control feature, use a Galaxy Tab S8 as a second screen while using the Galaxy Book 2 Pro.

While we haven’t yet reviewed the new lineup, we gave its predecessors an 8.5/10, which we praised for their lightweight design and great OLED displays. However, we did wish they were brighter, which each OLED panel in the new Pro lineup corrects. Read our hands-on impressions.

If you haven’t been able to get your hands on the Xbox Series X — which is still in stock for Walmart Plus subscribers — or you just prefer an Xbox console that’s nearly half the cost, BuyDig is currently offering a solid discount on a bundle containing the next-gen console. For a limited time, the retailer is selling the Xbox Series S bundle for $299 instead of $349. It includes an extra Xbox Wireless Controller, and you can get the deal when you use the code GJD25 at checkout.

The Xbox Series S plays the same games as the Xbox Series X and, unlike the next-gen console, is small enough that you could easily fit it at your desk beside a gaming monitor. However, it does lack a disc drive, comes with only 512GB SSD of storage, and offers a lower QHD 2560 x 1440 resolution as opposed to the Series X, which renders games in 4K. Read our Xbox Series S review.

For those in the Apple ecosystem, you can now transform your new 11-inch iPad Pro into something more akin to a traditional laptop for a little less today. Normally $299, Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro is on sale at Amazon in the white configuration for $239.19, its lowest price ever. Apple’s Magic Keyboard comes with a trackpad as well as a backlit keyboard and is compatible with the 2021 iPad Pro as well as the first and second-gen models. It’s also compatible with the latest iPad Air, as well as its 2020 predecessor. While we haven’t reviewed this particular model, it’s very similar to Apple’s 2020 Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, which we praised for offering an excellent keyboard and typing experience.

