Save on noise-canceling headphones from Sony, Sennheiser, Bose, and more

We’re all about headphones in today’s deals post. Regardless of your brand of choice, we’ve found a variety of models and styles available at sizeable discounts. All of these headphones occupy a spot in our roundup of the best noise-canceling headphones, so they’re definitely worthy of your consideration.

First off, we’ve got the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. Normally, these headphones cost $348, but they’re discounted to $278 at both Amazon and Best Buy. We’ve seen this model hit a slightly lower price before, but this is the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday. The XM4 features a number of improvements over Sony’s previous over-ear, noise-canceling headphones, including multi-point Bluetooth connectivity and better noise cancellation. If you were a fan of Sony’s WH-1000XM3 or are just in the market for an excellent pair of headphones, this deal is worth looking into. Read our review.

Sony WH-1000XM4 $278

$350

21% off These over-ear headphones are some of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now. They can last up to 30 hours on a single charge and provide a comfortable listening experience with plush ear pads. $278 at Amazon

$278 at Best Buy

The Bose NCH 700 noise-canceling headphones have a more minimalist design than some of the other selections on our list. These headphones typically cost $379, but they’re currently discounted to $269 in the silver colorway at Woot. Otherwise, $329 at Best Buy is the second-best price. Just like the Sony WH-1000XM4, these headphones support multi-point Bluetooth connectivity and have superb noise cancellation, in addition to incredible microphone clarity. The Bose NCH 700 boast a battery life of around 20 hours and can be quickly topped off thanks to USB-C charging. Read our review.

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 $329

$379

14% off The Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are the company’s top-of-the-line noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones. In addition to excellent noise cancellation, they have up to 20 hours of battery life between charges and can connect to two devices at the same time. $329 at Best Buy

$269 at Woot

A model with superior comfort, the Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless headphones are currently on sale at Amazon for $249.99. Normally you’d expect to pay $399.99 for these premium headphones, making this deal close to its best price ever. The Momentum 3 Wireless headphones have excellent sound quality, USB-C charging, and their plush earcups make them comfortable over extended periods, even while wearing glasses. One standout feature that these headphones offer is built-in Tile integration, which is especially handy if you’re constantly misplacing your headphones. Read our review.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 Wireless $242

$400

40% off Sennheiser’s premium noise-canceling headphones offer lush comfort, rich sound with plenty of bass, and a timeless design. $242 at Amazon

Our final contestant for today’s lineup of discounted headphones is the Shure Aonic 50. Normally available for $299, the Aonic 50 has received a rare discount at Amazon and B&H Photo that reduces their price to $239, which is the lowest price ever. We haven’t published a full review for this model, but its list of features seems impressive for shoppers, nonetheless. These headphones claim to offer similarly great sound quality and noise cancelation but at a lower price point than their peers. The Aonic 50’s mix of aluminum and plastic build materials yields a more high-end look and feel than some of the other options in this post.

Shure Aonic 50 $239

$299

21% off Shure is best known for its earbuds, but the Aonic 50 are a fantastic set of noise-canceling headphones that support both Bluetooth and wired audio through 3.5mm or USB-C. $239 at Amazon

$239 at B&H Photo

Some other deals to check out

It has been a few weeks since we mentioned this deal on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller. Currently, you can find this controller at GameStop and Amazon for just $139.99, down from its original price of $179.99. Unless you’re gaming exclusively on PlayStation, the Elite Series 2 is an excellent choice for a premium controller. Unlike its predecessor, this model of the controller can be used with or without a wireless dongle thanks to its Bluetooth connectivity. Read our review.

If you need a case for your new third-generation iPhone SE, you should check out this deal from Totallee cases. From today until the 23rd, you can save 30 percent on an iPhone SE phone case at Amazon when you use the code SAVE30SE at checkout, bringing the $39 price tag down to a little under $28. Available in black, white, or clear colorways, all these cases are semi-transparent to show off their Apple branding.

You can currently save on refurbished bundles of Arlo Wireless Security Cameras at Amazon. Discounted bundles of two or three cameras are also available, but the bundle of four represents the best value, bringing the usual price of $349.99 down to $249.99. Normally each camera would cost $130 each, but this reduces the price to just around $60 per unit. These cameras only feature a resolution of 1080p and require a subscription for anything outside of live-streaming, but they don't require a hub, making them useable right out of the box.