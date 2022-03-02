Fully Jarvis standing desks are 15 percent off until March 21st

If you’ve been working from home, but haven't invested in a standing desk yet, you’re in luck. Right now, Fully is running a promotion until March 21st that knocks 15 percent off the price of many of its popular standing desks. The Jarvis bamboo-topped standing desk, its most popular model and a favorite among several staffers here at The Verge, is currently discounted to $509.15, compared to its typical starting price of $599.99.
Fully’s Jarvis whiteboard standing desk is also discounted to the same $509.15 price, replacing the bamboo desktop with an erasable whiteboard for jotting down notes or just doodling. At the prices mentioned above, both models measure 24 inches deep and 30 inches wide, and both can be adjusted to be as low as 30.1-inches or raised to a little over 49 inches using their powered lift function.
If you are planning to purchase a whiteboard desk, just note that these are on backorder and may be delayed in shipping.
If you’re budget-savvy, Fully has also discounted its EcoTop (reg. price $569.00) and laminate standing desks (reg. price $549.00) as well, which have dropped in starting price to $483.65 and $466.65, respectively. Both of these desks share the same footprint as the more expensive models, but as their names suggest, they use either laminate or recycled fiber in their toppers.
All of the models that are a part of this promotion can be customized with a variety of layouts that are all subject to the same 15-percent discount, whether you’re in the market for a modest 24x30 desk or a massive 27x60 workstation. Unfortunately, accessories and add-ons like powered grommets and monitor arms are not included in this promo, but are still eligible to be bundled with your order.
Desk looking a little bare? Check out these deals
This wireless ergonomic mouse and keyboard combo from Microsoft is currently discounted at Best Buy. This bundle would normally cost $129.99 but is currently down to $89.99. These uniquely-shaped accessories are designed to help cut down on wrist strain. The Sculpt is a split layout keyboard with a separate number pad, and the mouse uses a rounded, vertical form factor to be more ergonomically-friendly.
If you’re not keen on Microsoft’s designs, Logitech has a pair of fine minimalist peripherals on sale at Best Buy. Purchased separately, the Logitech MX Master 3 wireless mouse and MX Keys keyboard sell for $219.98. However, if you purchase them as a bundle through Best Buy you can bring both home for $209.98. It’s not a sizeable discount by any means, but it’s a deal worth looking into, as neither of these peripherals has been subject to a price break lately.
The MX Keys keyboard can pair with Windows or Apple devices via Bluetooth or 2.4 GHz wireless, and it even features Mac commands on its keys. The MX Master 3 mouse is equipped with a number of easily reachable buttons and scroll wheels that can be remapped to a variety of functions based on whatever project you’re working on. And the free-spinning scroll wheel lets you fly through large pages with a single flick.
Some other deals you should check out
- While the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series just launched, you can currently get a gift card with a value of $100 when you purchase a Tab S8 Ultra model from Best Buy. Buying an S8 Plus gets you a $75 gift card, and the standard S8 will get you $50.
- This LED panel from Divoom is a quirky, customizable accent for any work-from-home setup. Normally $129.99, this colorful desk companion is currently discounted to $84.99 at Amazon.