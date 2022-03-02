Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Nintendo Switch Lite is seeing a very rare discount today. The handheld-only variant of the popular Switch normally sells for $199.99, but Woot is offering it today for $189.99 if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber. That $10 discount may not sound like much, but Nintendo hardware sales are quite uncommon, with sales on the Switch Lite being even rarer. This deal is only for today or until it sells out.

What’s even sweeter with this deal is that all five colors are on offer: turquoise, yellow, coral, blue, and gray. So you can pick whatever vibrant Switch Lite fits your fancy and kick back with some excellent portable games.

While sales of the Nintendo Switch have continued skyrocketing during the pandemic, it may be easy to overlook the Switch Lite due to travel and commutes not being what they used to be. The Switch Lite may be ideal for on-the-go gaming, but it also makes a great around-the-house handheld. It eschews the removable joy-cons for built-in controls affixed to a 5.5-inch LCD screen. That display is smaller than the 6.2-inch and 7-inch panels of the regular Switch and Switch OLED, but the overall compact package makes it a more svelte and streamlined experience. It even has a proper D-pad!

Keep in mind that some games are not compatible with the Switch Lite, and text can be a little small if a game was designed with a large TV in mind. But if you already have a Switch for TV use, the Switch Lite makes a great supplementary console for a simplified portable experience or for more members of your family. Just try not to fight over who gets to use the cute little handheld.