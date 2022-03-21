Vizio’s M7-Series Quantum TV is on sale today for its lowest price ever

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Kicking off our deals this week, we have the 55-inch model of the Vizio M7-Series Quantum TV, which is on sale for its lowest price to date. Usually, this TV sells for $750, but it’s currently available for just $478 at Walmart and Amazon. This is an excellent value for a TV that touts a host of great features, including support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDMI 2.1, and AMD FreeSync compatibility. While it only has a 60Hz refresh rate, this collection of features makes the M7 Series a great choice for gamers looking for a panel with excellent visual fidelity and a smooth image. Similar discounts on the M7 Series also extend to larger sizes, including the 75-inch model, which is available for $998 instead of $1,299.99.

For today only, a trio of excellent Samsung phones is on sale at Amazon, with some unlocked models selling for nearly their best price to date. While it may not be the latest in Samsung’s Galaxy S lineup, the 128GB variant of the Galaxy S21 FE is currently discounted from $700 to $525 at Amazon, which is slightly more expensive than its best-ever price. The S21 FE has a larger 6.4-inch OLED display compared to the standard S21, but it features the same 1080p resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. It also offers a more powerful, 32MP front-facing camera, though, it’s limited to 6GB of RAM instead of 8GB. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (128GB) $525

$700

26% off The new Fan Edition version has a lot in common with the more expensive Galaxy S21, including 1080p OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, a Snapdragon 888 chipset, 5G support, and more. However, the Galaxy S21 offers a higher-res telephoto camera and more RAM. $525 at Amazon

The less conventional Galaxy Z Flip 3 is also currently on sale in the 128GB configuration at Amazon and Best Buy for just $849.99 instead of its typical price of $999.99. The Flip 3 evokes the style of older flip phones, with a 6.7-inch 120Hz screen that can fold in half, thus compressing the phone into a compact 4.2-inch square. The outside of the phone even features a 1.9-inch screen that allows you to see notifications and other important information without having to open it. Read our review.

The latest Samsung foldable, the Z Fold 3, is currently discounted at Amazon in the 256GB configuration from $1,799.99 to $1,399.99, which is just $50 more than its best price to date. As the name suggests, the Z Fold 3 features a 6.2-inch, 120Hz OLED display that's capable of opening into a 7.6-inch square, allowing for even more screen real estate. Some other features worth noting are the phone’s IPX8 water resistance, which lends the Fold 3 an impressive level of durability, as well as its compatibility with Samsung’s S Pen, which is handy for sketching, taking notes, and managing multiple applications at once. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 (256GB) $1,400

$1,800

23% off The 6.2-inch screen of the Z Fold 3 can expand into a 7.6-inch square display with S Pen compatibility. Its display is even capable of supporting multiple applications at once, thanks to its Snapdragon 888 processor and 12GB of RAM. $1,400 at Amazon

Related Samsung has stopped shipping products to Russia

The 64GB Wi-Fi-ready configuration of Apple’s latest iPad is on sale in the silver colorway at Walmart for $309, a modest $20 discount. This 10.2-inch tablet features an LED display with 2160 x 1620 resolution and 500 nits of brightness. And while it may not have Apple’s latest M1 CPU, the A13 Bionic processor still provides more than enough power for most applications. The entry-level model does come with a few caveats, however: it’s only compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil, for instance, and isn’t compatible with Apple’s Magic Keyboard or Smart Keyboard Folio like the more expensive models in Apple’s current iPad lineup. It also lacks the USB-C port found on more recent models, relying instead on a Lightning port for charging. Still, if you need a 3.5mm audio connection, it has you covered.

2021 iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $309

$329

7% off Apple’s latest entry-level iPad represents a slight update, with a new A13 Bionic chip and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature. $309 at Walmart

The latest iPad Air is also currently available at a small discount. Amazon recently knocked $29 off the regular price of the 64GB Wi-Fi-equipped configuration, bringing the 10.9-inch tablet down to just $569.99. It’s not a massive markdown by any stretch, but it’s still the lowest price you can find right now for the tablet, which was announced just a couple of weeks ago. The latest Air retains the iPad Pro-like redesign of its predecessor but replaces the A14 Bionic CPU found with Apple’s faster M1 processor. The 2022 model also sports a 12MP front-facing camera and an excellent True Tone display that automatically adjusts the screen brightness based on your environment. Read the review.

2022 iPad Air (Wi-Fi, 64GB) $570

$599

5% off The latest iPad Air retains the iPad Pro-esque redesign of the 2020 model but does away with the A14 Bionic processor in favor of Apple’s lightning-fast M1 chip. It also comes in one of five colors and boasts a 12MP front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature. $570 at Amazon

$600 at Best Buy

Related Here are the best iPad deals right now