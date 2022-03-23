The latest Kindle Paperwhite returns to its best price yet

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you weren’t able to take advantage of the great discount that we saw on the new Kindle Paperwhite during Black Friday 2021, you now have a second chance. The 2021 Kindle Paperwhite is one of the best e-readers on the market, and right now, it’s also available at its best price ever. Typically selling for $139.99, you can buy the new Paperwhite in the ad-supported configuration at Amazon, GameStop, and Best Buy for $104.99. The ad-free version is also on sale at Amazon for $119.99 instead of $159.99.

The battery in the latest Kindle Paperwhite can last for months, so you can enjoy reading for hours on end without having to worry about running out of battery. When you do run out, however, you can easily recharge the device thanks to its newly added support for USB-C charging. The new Kindle also features a faster processor and a great 6.8-inch display that’s larger than the screen found on its predecessor, making text easier to read. The display also supports adjustable color temperatures. Read our review.

One of the best pairs of noise-canceling headphones you can buy, Microsoft’s Surface Headphones 2, are an even better buy now they’re at their lowest price of the year. Right now, you can pick up the gray model at Amazon for $214.40 instead of $249.99 (make sure that Amazon is selected as the seller to see this price). That’s the second-best price we’ve seen on the excellent headphones, with only their Black Friday $162.49 price tag being better. If you prefer the black model, you can pick them up for $225.59 at Amazon and Best Buy.

As we noted in our review, these headphones are great for multitaskers in particular because they can simultaneously pair with multiple Bluetooth devices more reliably and consistently than others on the market. Also, its rotating dials for adjusting volume and noise cancellation are great. Read our review.

If you’re on the market for a good gaming TV, Samsung’s Neo QLED QN90A TV has never been more affordable. Typically selling for $1,799, you can buy the 55-inch for around $1,248 at Amazon, BuyDig, Best Buy, and Samsung. That’s a new all-time low on the 4K TV, which boasts brightness levels that are even better than the best OLED TVs on the market. The TV also offers an HDMI 2.1 port, a fast 120Hz refresh rate, and a “Game Bar” interface, so you can quickly adjust settings like your screen’s aspect ratio for a better gaming experience. If you’d prefer a larger TV, the 75-inch model is also available at Woot for $2,469.99 instead of $3,499.99, which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen.

If you prefer true wireless earbuds to headphones, Apple’s AirPods Pro — one of the best pairs of noise-canceling earbuds on the market — are on sale for $174.98 at Amazon and Walmart. While not the lowest price we’ve ever seen, that’s still a significant $74 discount on the earbuds compared to buying them from Apple directly.

This newer iteration comes with a MagSafe-compatible charging case, but they’re otherwise the same as the original model. In our review, we noted how much we liked the AirPods Pro’s comfortable fit and design, praising the fact they come with different sizes of ear tips for a customizable fit. We also liked their deep iOS integration and support for Apple’s immersive spatial audio feature, which can add an impressive surround sound effect to select content. Read our review.

If you don’t mind buying refurbished, eBay is currently taking 15 percent off certified refurbished products items listed here when you manually add the promo code SHOPREFURB15 at checkout through March 28th. You can get a maximum of $100 off of a range of items, including Bose earbuds and headphones, iRobot vacuums, iPhones, and more.

Here are some prime examples of deals that you can get:

Jabra’s Elite 75t — which normally retail for $179.99 new — are on sale for $55.24, for example, and come with a two-year warranty through Jabra’s digital storefront on eBay. Just remember to paste in the offer code from above. Although these are an older pair of true wireless earbuds, they’re still comfortable and showcase good sound quality. They can also pair with two devices simultaneously, a feature many wireless earbuds still lack. Read our Jabra Elite 75t review.

If you’re looking to do some spring cleaning, you can also save hundreds right now on the older (yet still great) iRobot Roomba i7 Plus. It used to sell for $949.99, but you can buy the robot vacuum with a two-year warranty for just $467.19 via iRobot’s eBay storefront after applying promo code SHOPREFURB15. We found the robot vacuum impressive when we reviewed it in 2018, but at the time, we didn’t think it was worth five times the price of a normal vacuum. However, we feel more comfortable recommending the robovac at this price, especially given it can automatically empty its own bin, map your entire home, and respond to commands issued via both voice assistants and a smartphone app.

Some other great deals happening today

Amazon’s Fire HD 8 tablets are half off at Best Buy and Amazon, with the base model equipped with 32GB of storage going for $44.99 instead of $89.99. While app selection is limited to ones that work on Amazon’s Fire OS, this is still a good budget-friendly tablet you can use the most popular apps like Netflix and Spotify on. It also sports a USB-C port and a faster MediaTek processor than its predecessor.

Target is selling a pack of Philips Hue white and color ambiance A19 LED smart bulbs for $129.99 instead of $199.99. These four 75-watt smart bulbs allow for a variety of color temperature options with up to 1,100 lumens of brightness, while the kit also comes with a Hue Hub so you can add and connect up to 50 lights and smart accessories in your home.

Amazon is selling the latest Tile Mate Essentials four-pack bundle at a new all-time low of $49.99 instead of $67.99. The pack contains two of the newest Tile Mate trackers as well as one Tile Slim and Sticker tracker, which, as its name suggests, is a water-resistant sticker. All of the Bluetooth item-finders are compatible with both iOS and Android and can help you keep tabs on personal belongings up to 250 feet away.