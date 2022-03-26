Samsung’s art-inspired Frame TV is on sale today for its best price ever

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Now that Samsung’s new Frame TVs are available for preorder, the 2021 model is selling at a new all-time low in multiple configurations until April 5th (or while supplies last). Typically $1,499.99, Woot is selling the HDR-compatible, 55-inch QLED TV for $899.99, which is $100 cheaper than the previous low we saw during Black Friday and in the run-up to the Super Bowl. The 65-inch model is also on sale for $1,399.99 instead of $1,999, and both TVs come with a one-year warranty from Samsung.

While the 2021 model lacks the matte, anti-reflective display found on this year’s model, they’re both designed to display artwork when not in use, allowing them to blend in more easily with your home’s decor. When turned on, they function as Alexa-equipped, 4K TVs that support a 120Hz refresh rate and a healthy selection of streaming apps.

Samsung The Frame LCD TV (2021) $900

$1,500

41% off Samsung’s The Frame is a smart, 4K TV designed to directly blend in with your home’s decor. The QLED panel can seamlessly switch from displaying whatever content it is you’re watching to idle scenes of decorative art. The Frame also boasts HDR, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a motion sensor to ensure someone is there to see its ambient Art Mode. $900 at Woot (55-inch)

$1,400 at Woot (65-inch)

If smart lighting is more your thing, Philips Hue is currently taking 15 percent off a range of popular smart bulbs, ambient light strips, lamps, and other items listed on this landing page as part of its mix and match sale. To get the discount, you’ll need to buy at least one product from three categories: bulbs, ambiance, and accessories. The 15 percent discount will then be applied automatically, so long as you make your purchase before April 5th.

Right now, for instance, you could bundle two 75W white and color E26 smart bulbs (normally $89.99) with a Hue Bridge (normally $59.99), an optional accessory that allows you to set lighting routines, control varied scenes, and connect up to 50 lights. You could then throw in an 80-inch Gradient Lightstrip and get all four items for about $280, which roughly equates to a $50 discount.

Combined, that means you can add some pretty cool smart lighting throughout your home for a little less. You can use the smart bulbs to set different hues of white light ranging from warmer to cooler, and further customize them with adjustable smart timers. The Gradient Lightstrips, meanwhile, are capable of displaying an array of colors at the same time, so you can add a touch of color behind your monitor if you were to mount one behind your desk. You can also pair the bulbs and Lightstrip with your existing setup via the Hue Bridge, which uses the Zigbee protocol, thus allowing you to control it all with the most popular smart home ecosystems, including Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, and Amazon’s Alexa.

Philips Hue E26 smart bulbs (two-pack) $77

$90

15% off Philips’s Bluetooth-enabled smart bulbs feature simple functionality and allow for a broad range of colors, giving you a quick means for controlling your lighting. Note the current 15 percent discount is only available if you buy them as a part of the mix and match bundle. $77 at Philips Hue

Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip (80-inch) $153

$180

15% off The Philips Hue Gradient Lightstrip blends multiple colors at once and can be used as a backlight for your TV, behind your desk, kitchen, and more. Note the 15 percent discount is only available if you buy this as a part of the mix and match bundle. $153 at Philips Hue

Philips Hue Bridge $51

$60

15% off The Hue Bridge allows you to set lighting routines, control varied scenes, and connect up to 50 lights. Note the 15 percent discount is only available if you buy this as a part of the mix and match bundle. $51 at Philips Hue

We consider the powerful LG Gram 17 the best laptop for fans of big screens, namely because it offers a large, 17-inch screen yet remains surprisingly lightweight. In fact, despite its massive display, we found it to be only a little bit heavier than the 13-inch MacBook Air. We also liked that the laptop offers quiet operation, 12 hours of battery life, and a great keyboard, one that’s a joy to type on and provides a surprising amount of travel.

Normally $1,949.99, Best Buy is currently selling the configuration with 16GB of RAM, a 2TB SSD, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, and an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Evo processor for $1,499.99 — the best price we’ve seen for this particular configuration — as a part of the store’s one-day sale on various LG products. That makes the Windows 11 machine more affordable than the model we tested last year, which offered a 1TB SSD and initially retailed for $1,799.99. Read our review.

Apple’s most affordable iPad just became, well, more affordable for a limited time. That’s because Walmart and Amazon are currently offering the 64GB, Wi-Fi-equipped model for $309 instead of $329, matching the entry-level tablet’s best price to date.

Despite touting a similar design to its eighth-gen predecessor, the latest iPad features a faster A13 Bionic CPU, replacing Apple’s A12 Bionic from 2018. It also comes with a 12MP ultrawide front-facing camera with support for Apple’s Center Stage feature — which is designed to keep you centered in the frame during video calls — as well as a 10.2-inch True Tone display that adjusts the color temperature based on your environment. It lacks some of the more premium features reserved for the 2022 iPad Air and more recent iPad Pro models, but it remains one of the better tablets for most people, especially at a discount.

More deals to start your weekend off with