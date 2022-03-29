Amazon’s second-gen Echo Buds are just $50 today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

In the market for a quality pair of noise-canceling earbuds that don’t cost a fortune? If so, you’ll definitely want to check out today’s deal on Amazon’s second-generation Echo Buds. Right now, Amazon is taking a whopping 59 percent off, selling its popular wireless earbuds with a wired charging case for just $49.99 instead of $119.99. The ones that include a wireless charging case cost $139.99. (If you really want the wireless charging case, buying it separately costs $69.99.)

That’s a new all-time low on a pair of Bluetooth earbuds that offer very good sound quality for the price, along with an excellent passthrough mode that allows you to hear your surroundings. Their noise cancellation tech may not be as good as the more expensive AirPods Pros or that of the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds, but we still found it effective (it’s a great perk for this price). Plus, the earbuds come with IPX4 water and sweat resistance, and they support hands-free Alexa, so you can quickly carry out a range of voice-enabled tasks without your phone. Read our review.

LG just launched its new C2 OLED lineup, at least in most size configurations, which means we’re starting to see some record lows on its soon-to-be predecessor from last year. Right now, for instance, Woot is taking a whopping $850 off LG’s 65-inch C1 OLED, selling it for $1,649.99 instead of $2,499.99. This configuration hasn’t fallen below $1,746.99 until now, so this is an all-time low that beats the discounted price we saw during Black Friday.

LG’s new 2022 OLED TVs may offer brighter “Evo” screens, built-in speakers that LG claims sound better, and improved tone mapping, but LG’s C1 still shares many features in common with its next-gen counterpart. This includes a speedy 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision compatibility, and support for HDMI 2.1, which makes them perfect for next-gen consoles like the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5. Both models also support FreeSync and G-Sync adaptive sync technologies — so you can enjoy high frame rates without screen tearing on PC or Xbox — and both offer a “Game Optimizer” dashboard that allows you to customize settings for specific game genres.

The 8BitDo Pro 2, one of the best wireless Nintendo Switch controllers you can pick up, is an even better buy today now that it’s reached an all-time low price. Regularly $49.99, Amazon is currently selling the gray model for $42.50. If you’re not already familiar, the 8BitDo Pro 2 is similar to the more expensive Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and comes with hand grips, customizable back buttons, and Bluetooth support so you can connect it to your PC, Mac, or mobile device. While it lacks the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller’s HD rumble and Amiibo support (and its left analog stick and d-pad swap places), it also is rechargeable via USB-C. Read our review.

Apple’s last-gen iPad Air is more affordable than ever now that Apple’s fifth-gen iPad Air is officially available. Typically $599.99, Amazon is currently selling the 64GB Wi-Fi model for $469.99 in space gray and green, a new all-time low you’ll see at checkout. Although it launched in 2020, the fourth-gen iPad Air’s A14 Bionic chip is still fast, and the tablet boasts an excellent screen. However, while they do share a similar, iPad Pro-like design, the last-gen model is not as powerful as the newer iPad Air — which comes equipped with Apple’s M1 processor — nor does it offer 5G support. Having said that, it’s still a good buy if you want something with a few more bells and whistles than the entry-level iPad but don’t want to spend $599 for the new iPad Air. Read our review.

Speaking of affordable alternatives, if LG’s lofty C1 OLED is out of your budget, Hisense’s 55-inch U6G ULED TV is on sale for around $448 at Amazon and Best Buy. That’s a roughly $200 discount and a new all-time low on the 4K TV, which offers support for Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10 Plus, and Google Assistant. You also don’t need extra streaming hardware, as this TV brings instant access to YouTube, Disney Plus, and all the other major streaming apps. Plus, as an extra bonus, Hisense is also throwing in a $100 food delivery digital gift card you can use towards the likes of UberEats, Domino’s, DoorDash, InstaCart, and more. Best Buy, meanwhile, is additionally offering six months free of Peacock Premium with each purchase, so long as you’re a new subscriber.

Some more deals we’re digging today