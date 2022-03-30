Samsung’s fast 1TB 980 Pro M.2 SSD that’s PS5-ready is just $136 at Newegg

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

It’s not usually affordable to add a speedy M.2 SSD to your PS5, but at Newegg, you can get the biggest discount yet on Samsung’s 1TB 980 Pro drive that has a heatsink pre-installed. It costs just $135.99 with the offer code SSBQ3Z25 applied at checkout, down from its typical $170 price that Amazon is currently selling it for. In fact, this model is cheaper right now than the version that omits the heatsink.

Samsung bills this model as being PS5-ready, both in terms of supplying the required heatsink to keep the drive cool in your console and with its sequential read speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 5,100MB/s. While it’s true that we’ve had success using slower M.2 SSDs in a PS5, future games may require higher speeds, so it’s a good idea to get the most capable SSD for your money — and this is one of them.

Of course, you can use this in a PC if you’d prefer, but keep in mind that it’ll work fastest mounted into a PCIe 4.0 motherboard. While backward compatible with PCIe 3.0 motherboards that have a spare M.2 slot, you’ll get slower transfer speeds compared to PCIe 4.0.

Oh, and on the topic of the PS5, good luck if you’re trying to snag a PS5 digital edition from Amazon today, starting at 11AM ET.

Best Buy is hosting a sale event on several Razer gaming accessories (Amazon is matching these prices in many cases), ranging from gaming chairs, headsets, webcams, and mice to keyboards and controllers. You should check out the full listing here, as there’s certainly enough on offer to build out your game room setup, but we’re going to pick just a few out as highlights that we’ve had experience testing.

If you’re in need of a password manager, 1Password is offering readers of The Verge a whopping 60 percent discount on a one-year subscription to an individual or family account. The offer is available only to new users, not returning account holders. If it’s just you who needs to be set up with 1Password, you’ll pay about $14.40 for a year of individual service instead of $36. The family plan costs a little more with this discount, but it’s still just $24 for a year of service — not bad since it covers five people.

Streaming devices don’t have to cost you all that much, but if you’ve had an eye out for deals on the latest Apple TV 4K that is built with an HDMI 2.1 port and includes the new Siri Remote, we’ve found one for you. You can pick up the refurbished 64GB Apple TV (2021) for $169 instead of $199. In case you get hung up on it being refurbished, fret not (or at least less). Apple’s refurbishment program is one of the finest around, offering a one-year limited warranty, with AppleCare still being on the table for extra coverage if you want to buy that. What’s more, the product will arrive in like-new condition. The only downside is that it doesn’t include an HDMI cable. Read our review.

If you travel with fragile tech, you may want a hard case to protect it. The Nanuk 915 case with foam insert is $40 off for a limited time through B&H Photo. Normally $106.95, it’s $66.95 once you add it to your cart.

In case you missed out in yesterday’s deal roundup, Amazon’s second-generation Echo Buds with a wired charging case are still 58 percent off. Normally $119.99, you can snag a pair for just $49.99. That’s a great deal for wireless earbuds that boast noise cancellation and good sound quality.

Need another PS5 controller? Adorama is selling the white DualSense for $10 less than other retailers. Add it to your cart to get it for $59 instead of $69.