Nanoleaf’s colorful LED light bars are on sale for the first time today at Amazon and Best Buy

If you’re on the market for artistic LED lighting to decorate your home with, Nanoleaf’s new Lines are some of the best lights you can buy. At $200, however, they’re also some of the more expensive. Luckily, you can now get these stunning lights as a part of a starter set for a little less. Regularly $199.99, Nanoleaf’s new Lines Smarter Kit — which includes an adapter and nine Lines you can affix to your wall to display colorful lights in a variety of patterns — is on sale for $179.99 at Amazon and Best Buy.

Unlike Nanoleaf’s other lighting fixtures, these LED light bars are backlit, making them perfect for sticking behind a gaming monitor or TV. There’s also a music visualizer that uses a built-in microphone to pick up on ambient noise and pulse the lights in time with your music, as well as a screen mirroring feature that allows the lights to mimic the colors actively being displayed on your monitor or TV screen. The Nanoleaf companion app additionally offers 19 pre-loaded scenes, so you can create a sunset-like effect or add that thumping nightclub vibe to your room you’ve been pining for since the pandemic started.

On the compatibility front, the Lines offer support for Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant, so you can play these scenes either by touching a button in the app or issuing a voice command. They even support Thread, meaning they’ll be able to integrate with the new Matter standard when it launches in the fall. Note, however, that these lights can’t physically connect with other Nanoleaf panels, just in case you own others and want to link them. Read our review.

The Amazfit Bip S is the best affordable fitness tracker on the market, one that is far cheaper than your average Fitbit or Apple Watch. It’s an even better buy today, now that Walmart is selling the black model for $49 ($21 off), the lowest price we’ve seen the wearable sell for this year.

The Amazfit Bip S may not be as attractive as other trackers on the market, but like some of its more expensive rivals, it delivers accurate results, offers built-in GPS, and features a colorful always-on display. You won’t need to worry about it running out of battery life, either, as the fitness track offers two weeks of battery life, as well as other useful features, like continuous heart rate monitoring and advanced sleep tracking. While it’s less of a smartwatch and more of a fitness tracker, it’s compatible with both iOS and Android, allowing you to view notifications, control music playback, and edit watch faces.

If you’re looking to step into the world of aerial photography or upgrade your existing setup, you can save hundreds right now on a DJI Mavic Air 2S bundle at B&H Photo. Normally $2,498, you can buy a kit containing the drone, a DJI RC Pro controller, and accessories at B&H Photo and Adorama for $1,749 — the bundle’s lowest price to date. The new controller offers a 5.5-inch, 1080p display boasting up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, along with the same control sticks found on the FJI FPV drone. In addition to the controller, the bundle also includes three batteries, a gimbal protector, a shoulder bag, a pair of control sticks, and a handful of other accessories.

In our review, we called the compact Mavic Air 2S a fantastic drone for beginners and experts alike. It’s compact, much like the DJI Mini 2, but more capable thanks to its larger image sensor and improved zoom capabilities. The drone offers a one-inch, 20-megapixel camera sensor, which is the same size as the one found in the larger, higher-end Mavic 2 Pro. It’s also capable of recording 5.4K videos and 4K up to 60fps.

However, some of these upgrades come with downsides. DJI rates the battery at 31 minutes of flight time, which is slightly less than the Mavic Air 2’s, and you can’t digitally zoom in while shooting in some modes or while taking photos. There’s also some significant cropping that occurs when you record in 4K at 60fps.

If you’d like a media remote for your Xbox console, 8BitDo’s larger Media Remote is an affordable choice that’s compatible with both the Xbox One and Xbox Series X / S. Unlike the Short Edition, the Long Edition comes with a number pad as well as some extra buttons for features like closed captioning. Both remotes also come with backlighting and Xbox buttons to easily navigate menus and apps, as well as a Home button so you can immediately wake up your Xbox. As an infrared remote, you also don’t need to worry about pairing or setting it up, allowing you to immediately use it with your Xbox console. You do need to make sure the Xbox is within the remote’s line of sight, however; otherwise, it won’t work.

Normally $24.99, Amazon is currently selling the Long Edition for $21.10 — a modest yet rare discount. Read our review.

Summer is slowly yet steadily approaching. Luckily, if you’re on the market for a portable speaker you can use as you lounge around the house or by the pool, both Amazon and Walmart are selling JBL’s last-gen Flip 5 right now in select colors for $99. That’s a $30 discount and the lowest price we’ve seen this year on the portable Bluetooth speaker, which offers robust sound for its size, full IPX7 waterproofing, and can be paired with JBL PartyBoost-compatible speakers for stereo sound. It’s not dustproof like last year’s Flip 6, sure, but it’s also currently available for $50 less.

Here are some other ways you can save today

Best Buy is currently taking $25 off of the base Kindle from 2019, selling the 8GB, ad-supported model for $64.99 instead of $89.99. You can also get an extra $20 off if you buy two Kindles. While the display isn’t as nice as the ones found on newer models, and the battery doesn’t last quite as long, it still offers a built-in light and an affordable price tag. Read our review.

You can buy both the physical and digital versions of Adobe Photoshop Elements and Premiere Elements for PC and Mac for $99.99 at Amazon and B&H. While that’s not the all-time low we saw the software go for during Black Friday, it’s still a notable $50 discount.