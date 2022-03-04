Save on Bose noise-canceling headphones and earbuds at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re in the market for some new headphones or earbuds, Bose has got you covered. Currently, you can find the Bose QuietComfort 45 headphones at Amazon or Best Buy for $279, matching their lowest price. The Verge staffer Chris Welch reviewed the QuietComfort 45 headphones for us and was generally impressed by the overall comfort and effective noise cancellation of these headphones.

The Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are also on sale, discounted from their regular $279 price to $219.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. These earbuds have been available for as low as $199.99 before, but they haven’t been available for that price since early January. Chris Welch also reviewed these earbuds for us and praised their sound quality and noise-cancellation capabilities.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds $220

$279

22% off With dynamic, rich sound and the best noise cancellation available in true wireless earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds are a terrific pick if you want to listen to your music in peace. $220 at Best Buy

$220 at Amazon

In our list of the best soundbars to buy in 2022, we called the Roku Streambar the best soundbar with built-in streaming apps. This simple 2.0 soundbar that also operates as a 4K HDR streaming device typically sells for $129.99 but is currently discounted at Amazon for $99. It’s not the lowest price we’ve seen for this soundbar, but it’s a good value for a device that provides improved sound and a versatile streaming platform. While the Streambar supports HDMI ARC, it can also be used with standard HDMI in combination with an optical audio input.

Roku Streambar $99

$130

24% off Roku’s Streambar is an inexpensive soundbar that will improve upon your TV’s built-in speakers with better voice clarity and overall sound. It also doubles as a Roku streamer, running the company’s popular software and supporting 4K HDR video playback. $99 at Amazon

$100 at Best Buy

If you don’t mind refurbished products, Best Buy is offering some excellent discounts on the Sonos Roam Bluetooth speaker. Brand-new, this speaker can cost $169.99, but you can currently pick up a Geek Squad refurbished model for just $149.99. Overall, we were impressed by the rugged, weatherproof design of the Sonos Roam in addition to its playback options, which include AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Just like other Best Buy refurbished tech, this device is tested and guaranteed to work out of the box and, if for any reason you aren’t satisfied, can be returned within 15 days of receipt of the product. Read our review.

Sonos Roam (Refurbished) $150

$170

12% off The Sonos Roam is a truly portable Sonos speaker with a rugged design that’s built to withstand the elements. It also features wireless charging and supports AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Google Assistant. $150 at Best Buy

Secretlab is having a small sale throughout the month of March on its Omega, Titan, and Titan XL gaming chairs, as well as desk mats for the new Magnus gaming desk.

The 2022 models of Secretlab’s gaming chairs are only getting a $30 discount, with the Titan Evo discounted to $519, a small reduction from its usual $549 price. However, the 2020 series chairs are currently getting slightly more sizeable discounts, with its Omega Stealth gaming chair discounted to $409 from its typical $449 price tag. While both of these chairs use PU leather, you can also find similar discounts on chairs that use Secretlab’s breathable SoftWeave fabric. Just expect to pay a little more. However, if you’re in the market for a genuine NAPA leather model, Secretlab has discounted those as well, dropping the price of its 2020 Omega model to $719 from its usual $849 price.

Secretlab Omega (2020 Series) $409

$449

9% off The 2020 model of the Secretlab Omega is covered in PU leather and comes packaged with a lumbar support and neck rest pillow. Just like all Secretlab gaming chairs, this model comes standard with a 3-year warranty that protects against functional defects, as well as a 49-day return policy. $409 at Secretlab

Secretlab Titan Evo (2022) $519

$549

6% off The 2022 model of Secretlab’s popular line of gaming chairs features a number of improvements. The headrest and covers on the armrest are secured magnetically so they can be removed. This model also includes integrated lumbar support built into the spine of the chair. $519 at Secretlab

The 2020 and 2022 models of Secretlab’s gaming chairs are incredibly similar, but the newer model does include a few noticeable improvements. This includes integrated lumbar support instead of a lumbar pillow, arms with magnetized covers that can be replaced more easily, and a magnetic headrest that replaces the elastic fastener used in the older models.

You can also save up to $50 when bundling a desk mat with a Magnus gaming desk, bringing the overall price of select models down to $578 from its typical $628. The base model of this all-metal desk features a cable management channel situated to the rear, providing you with ample space to stash and route cables from your desktop.

Secretlab Magnus $578

$628

8% off The Magnus is an all-metal desk designed with gaming in mind. While it does have a whole ecosystem of magnetic accessories built around it, out of the box, the Magnus is a sturdy 59x27-inch desk with integrated cable management to help you better manage your setup. $578 at Secretlab

Just a couple more deals for you

Currently, you can find the compact, carabiner-equipped JBL Clip 4 discounted to $59.95 from its usual $79.95 at Amazon and Best Buy.

The slightly larger JBL Flip 5 is also available at a cheaper price. Normally $129.95, this model is available in a wide variety of colorways for $109.95 at Amazon and Best Buy.