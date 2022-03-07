HyperX’s comfy Cloud II Wireless headset is $20 off

HyperX’s best gaming gadgets don’t see discounts all that often, but there are some sizeable price cuts happening today at Amazon. Of the bunch, HyperX’s Cloud II Wireless is the one that I can easily recommend for people looking for a great wireless gaming headset that’s compatible with PC, PlayStation consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch dock. You can get $20 off this model, which now costs $129.99.
Within the past year, the Cloud II Wireless has gotten pushed out of our buying guide of the best gaming headsets, but not because it’s a bad product. It’s because other models offer a bit more in terms of functionality at a lower cost. This one doesn’t have a game / chat audio dial, nor does it include the ability to connect over Bluetooth in addition to its 2.4GHz wireless mode. Still, if you want a comfortable, long-lasting headset, this is one to check out. Read our review.
We recently covered some deals happening on Bose headphones, but Woot has one of the lowest prices we’ve seen yet on a new set of the NCH 700 over-ear headphones. Normally $379, the Amazon-owned online retailer is selling them for $269.99 in the silver colorway.
If you’re a little confused about Bose’s current lineup of noise-canceling headphones, the NCH 700 stand above the newer QC45 model (which are currently $279.99) with their ability to have a custom equalizer and adjustable noise cancellation. With those traits in the NCH 700, it’s easier to make a sound profile that suits your taste. However, these can’t fold up like the QC45s, and they aren’t as lightweight. Read our review.
If you want to catch up on 2021’s Oscar-nominated films, like Drive My Car, Belfast, West Side Story, and more, the easiest way to watch some of them may be to rent or buy them on Vudu. And with this 15 percent off deal, you can get a great discount off any Vudu gift card valued at $50 and over (via Slickdeals). Through March 31st, you can enter the code VUDUMAR22 to get 15 percent off your total.
On March 10th, Nintendo will celebrate all things Mario since the date can be styled as “MAR10” to honor the storied, mustachioed plumber. Discounts on video games are, perhaps, the best part of the celebration, and you don’t need to wait three more days to get price cuts. There are some happening now.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is $39.99 for the physical or digital version. This matches the best deal that we’ve seen yet. While 3D World first released on the Wii U, the Bowser’s Fury addition is an open-world game mode that’s exclusive to the Switch. And according to Andrew Webster’s review, it’s really fun.
It’s tough to imagine there are still people out there who don’t have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Switch, but that game is also $20 off at a couple of retailers. It’s a fantastic racing game that’s fun by yourself but significantly more fun online, or at least with some competitive couch-side companions. And while it’s one of the Switch’s older games, Nintendo shocked us last month by announcing that 48 remastered courses are coming to the game as a paid add-on.
A few other stellar price cuts
- Keychron’s five-year birthday sale is coming to an end later today, giving you a few more hours to score 20 percent off nearly everything it sells. There are some exclusions, like the Q1 Knob and its Q2 keyboards, and you can only get 10 percent off its Q1 keyboard that lacks a knob (my colleague Jon Porter called this one a “very easy mechanical keyboard to recommend”). Nevertheless, there’s plenty to choose from, whether you want switches, keycaps, keyboards, or other accessories.
- Sony’s WH-1000XM4 over-ear wireless headphones rival the Bose NCH 700 listed at the top of this post, and you can get them at Amazon for $278 (normally $349.99). They offer incredible sound quality and comfort, and they improve on their predecessor, the XM3, with multi-point Bluetooth connections and an auto-play / pause feature when you remove them from your head. Read our review.
- If you’re planning to build a very powerful PC (or are updating your current rig), Corsair’s fully modular 850-watt 80 Plus Gold desktop power supply is down to $114.99 at Amazon. According to the CamelCamelCamel price tracker, this is the best deal since mid-January 2022.
Loading comments...