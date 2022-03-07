HyperX’s comfy Cloud II Wireless headset is $20 off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

HyperX’s best gaming gadgets don’t see discounts all that often, but there are some sizeable price cuts happening today at Amazon. Of the bunch, HyperX’s Cloud II Wireless is the one that I can easily recommend for people looking for a great wireless gaming headset that’s compatible with PC, PlayStation consoles, as well as the Nintendo Switch dock. You can get $20 off this model, which now costs $129.99.

Within the past year, the Cloud II Wireless has gotten pushed out of our buying guide of the best gaming headsets, but not because it’s a bad product. It’s because other models offer a bit more in terms of functionality at a lower cost. This one doesn’t have a game / chat audio dial, nor does it include the ability to connect over Bluetooth in addition to its 2.4GHz wireless mode. Still, if you want a comfortable, long-lasting headset, this is one to check out. Read our review.

HyperX Cloud II Wireless $130

$150

14% off One of the best multiplatform wireless gaming headsets out there in terms of comfort and simplicity. It’s compatible with PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch (when plugged into the dock). $130 at Amazon

We recently covered some deals happening on Bose headphones, but Woot has one of the lowest prices we’ve seen yet on a new set of the NCH 700 over-ear headphones. Normally $379, the Amazon-owned online retailer is selling them for $269.99 in the silver colorway.

If you’re a little confused about Bose’s current lineup of noise-canceling headphones, the NCH 700 stand above the newer QC45 model (which are currently $279.99) with their ability to have a custom equalizer and adjustable noise cancellation. With those traits in the NCH 700, it’s easier to make a sound profile that suits your taste. However, these can’t fold up like the QC45s, and they aren’t as lightweight. Read our review.

Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 $270

$379

29% off The Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 are the company’s top-of-the-line noise-canceling Bluetooth headphones. In addition to excellent noise cancellation, they have up to 20 hours of battery life between charges and can connect to two devices at the same time. $270 at Woot

If you want to catch up on 2021’s Oscar-nominated films, like Drive My Car, Belfast, West Side Story, and more, the easiest way to watch some of them may be to rent or buy them on Vudu. And with this 15 percent off deal, you can get a great discount off any Vudu gift card valued at $50 and over (via Slickdeals). Through March 31st, you can enter the code VUDUMAR22 to get 15 percent off your total.

Vudu gift card $43

$50

15% off If you want to rent or buy the latest releases, or catch up on classics, Vudu probably has the content that you’re looking for. Until March 31st, you can get 15 percent off gift cards over $50 in value with the offer code VUDUMAR22. $43 at Vudu

On March 10th, Nintendo will celebrate all things Mario since the date can be styled as “MAR10” to honor the storied, mustachioed plumber. Discounts on video games are, perhaps, the best part of the celebration, and you don’t need to wait three more days to get price cuts. There are some happening now.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is $39.99 for the physical or digital version. This matches the best deal that we’ve seen yet. While 3D World first released on the Wii U, the Bowser’s Fury addition is an open-world game mode that’s exclusive to the Switch. And according to Andrew Webster’s review, it’s really fun.

It’s tough to imagine there are still people out there who don’t have Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Switch, but that game is also $20 off at a couple of retailers. It’s a fantastic racing game that’s fun by yourself but significantly more fun online, or at least with some competitive couch-side companions. And while it’s one of the Switch’s older games, Nintendo shocked us last month by announcing that 48 remastered courses are coming to the game as a paid add-on.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe $40

$60

34% off If you’re into kart racing and love Mario, there’s no better mish-mash of the two than in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe for the Nintendo Switch. It’s packed with plenty of courses and characters, and 48 new courses are coming out through 2023. $40 at Amazon

$40 at Best Buy

A few other stellar price cuts