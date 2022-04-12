Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

There’s nothing better than some extra clickity-clackity deals on colorful mechanical keyboard accessories — well, to me at least. Drop is once again here with another buy one, get one free deal on base or ortholinear kits of its exclusive MT3 keycaps. This is the return of a deal we saw in February, though there has been a restock of select colorways that quickly sold out of stock last time around, like the Cyber set by designer MiTo. Most keycap sets run $110 to $120 for a base kit that includes your essential keys for most boards. Add two sets to your cart and use the code MT3BOGORETURNS at checkout, and the second set of equal or lesser value becomes free.

These sculpted keycaps are designed to fit Cherry-style switches, and they have a more unique look than your average caps. The scooped design is by Matt3o, and it’s exclusive to Drop. Combine that with all the colorways that Drop is offering, including the Dasher set for you Severance fans or some of the Marvel-themed offerings if you’re big on the MCU, and you can really accentuate your desk with something cool. Just keep in mind that these tend to sell out quickly when these promos are running, so don’t waste any time in your search for that extra colorful punch for your “thocky” setup.

If you’re in need of a computer to go with your keyboard (I know it’s usually the other way around but just bear with me), Apple’s M1-powered Mac Mini has fallen to a new all-time low price at Amazon. The tiny desktop computer is now $569.99 in its base form with 256GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and that versatile Apple M1 CPU. The discounted price, saving you about $130 off MSRP, is reflected at checkout.

The current Mac Mini has been with us since late 2020, and while the pricey new Mac Studio is all the rage recently, this affordable computer is versatile enough for everyday use and even some light creative work. Just keep in mind that you need a monitor, mouse, and keyboard to go along with it. If you have those peripherals already, then you’re good as gold. Now do yourself a favor and get a set of speakers or headphones because the Mini’s built-in speakers are pretty bad. Read our review.

Traditionally, fall is when all the biggest TV shows come around, but it’s spring right now and, between Marvel’s Moon Knight, Our Flag Means Death, and Severance, there are some impeccable new and recent shows to stream. It’s perfect timing, then, for the Chromecast with Google TV to once again go on sale for $39.99 at Best Buy and Walmart.

This $10 discount comes and goes on Google’s popular streamer, which remains our top pick for streamers for most people — especially if you don’t want to spend too much but still want niceties like 4K resolution, Dolby Vision HDR, and a plethora of app support. One of this Chromecast’s best assets over previous models is the included remote. You can still directly cast content to your heart’s content using Google Cast and apps like YouTube. But having a remote control at the ready is so handy, it’s part of what makes this the best Chromecast to date. Read our review.

The Beats Fit Pro, one of our collective favorite pairs of earbuds right now, is marked down to $99.99 in refurbished condition at Best Buy. The thought of putting earbuds in your ears that were once used by someone else may sound a little gross, but this is an impressive savings on these excellent buds.

The Beats Fit Pro are some of the best sounding noise-canceling earbuds around with a good transparency mode and a design that stays in your ears while you move around or exercise. Normally, these earbuds run $199.99, but this refurbished deal has them at half-price in black or white colorways — the lowest price we’ve seen yet. And hey, you can always clean them yourself or return them within 15 days if you change your mind. Read our review.

We’ve covered deals on a small streaming device, a tiny desktop computer, and keycaps for keyboards of all sizes — so here’s a deal on a laptop with a big ol’ screen. The LG Gram 17 sports a 17-inch screen in a lightweight chassis, and right now, it’s just $1,396.99 on Amazon. This configuration boasts an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 2560 x 1600 resolution IPS panel. Its display has a 16:10 aspect ratio for a little extra vertical working space than many other laptops offer, but it still weighs in at under three pounds. For comparison’s sake, the latest 16-inch MacBook Pro is about 4.7 pounds. There’s a reason it earned itself a spot in our list of best laptops for 2022.

While we see frequent deals on the LG Gram, this is one of the lowest to date, dropping the price by $453 off MSRP. If you love a big laptop but don’t want to tote around a boat anchor, so to speak, the Gram is a great choice. Read our review.

