UE’s custom-fitting earbuds are on sale today for $100 off

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re in the market for a pair of true wireless buds that offer the best fit possible, look no further than the UE Fits. After all, there’s a reason the word “fit” is literally in their name: the unique buds permanently mold to the shape of your ear in 60 seconds during setup, which makes their ear tips some of the most comfortable we’ve ever tested. The Bluetooth earbuds also offer a host of other praiseworthy features, including good sound quality, a compact charging case, and lengthy, eight-hour battery life.

If you don’t mind that they lack active noise cancellation and feature mediocre sweat resistance, they’re a great option to consider, especially now that they’re on sale for their lowest price to date. Now through 11:59PM PT / 2:59AM ET tonight, Ultimate Ears is selling the UE Fits for $149 in multiple colors when you use promo code BESTDEAL at checkout, a great deal considering they usually go for $249. Read our review.

UE Fits $149

$249

41% off The UE Fits come with ear tips that permanently mold to the unique shape of your ears in just 60 seconds. This allows for a much better fit that you can comfortably wear for hours. You can buy them for $149 right now from Ultimate Ears when you use promo code BESTDEAL at checkout. $149 at Ultimate Ears

The iRobot Roomba j7 is the best robot vacuum on the market. Period. Not only does the well-designed vacuum clean well, but it’s also the first Roomba to come with AI obstacle avoidance, meaning it can use its camera to identify and avoid running into possible obstacles like socks and power cables. Plus, pet owners will be happy to know it can even detect and avoid running over feces. Other great features include room mapping with keep-out zones and the ability to link the vacuum with smart devices like your phone, so you can have it clean your house when you leave and stop when you return. For $200 more, you can also buy the iRobot Roomba j7 Plus, which comes with an auto-empty base. Read our iRobot Roomba j7 Plus review.

Unfortunately, all of those fancy features come at a cost: $599 for the iRobot Roomba j7 and $799 for the iRobot Roomba j7 Plus. These are no budget-friendly vacuums. Today, however, Verge readers can take advantage of free shipping and save $200 when they buy either the iRobot Roomba j7 or the j7 Plus from Wellbots using promo code VERGE200. You can also apply the same code toward the iRobot s9 Plus, which is an older, high-end robot vacuum that lacks obstacle avoidance technology but can still map your home.

iRobot Roomba j7 $399

$599

34% off This Robovac features obstacle avoidance that allows it to navigate around furniture and even smaller objects that it deems hazardous. Besides cleaning on a set schedule, the j7 can also jump to work via voice commands or the Roomba app. $399 at Wellbots

iRobot Roomba J7 Plus $599

$799

26% off The J7 Plus is good at avoiding obstacles and features good battery life. Additionally, iRobot will replace the vacuum for free if it runs over pet waste within the first year of ownership. $599 at Wellbots

iRobot Roomba s9 Plus $800

$1,000

21% off The iRobot Roomba s9 Plus comes with filters to get rid of pet hair, mold, pollen, and dust mite allergens as well as a square front to wedge itself into corners and sweep away debris. $800 at Wellbots

With the arrival of spring, we’re starting to see sunnier skies and rising temperatures that will continue to climb as summer slowly approaches — well, at least in LA where I’m based. Regardless of where you’re located, though, you can keep cool while keeping costs down with today’s deal on Ecobee’s SmartThermostat, which can automatically adjust the temperature of your home whether you’re home or not. The smart thermostat normally sells for $249.99 but is once again on sale at Amazon for its Black Friday price of $199, which is just $7 shy of its all-time low. The price includes a magnetic mount and a wall mount as well as a stand so you can place the thermostat in a variety of areas. You can also buy it for the same price at Best Buy and Ecobee.

As we noted in our 2019 review, the smart thermostat offers an easy-to-use touchscreen and is compatible with Apple HomeKit, Siri, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, IFTTT, and SmartThings. It also includes voice support for both Alexa and Siri, meaning you can use the thermostat to play music, send an intercom message, and carry out a range of other tasks.

Other notable highlights include the thermostat’s support for flexible scheduling as well as an external temperature sensor that’s designed to help keep remote rooms comfortable. However, be mindful that Ecobee has a history of its servers going down, which means, in the past, it’s been challenging to actually remotely control the system.

Ecobee Smart Thermostat $199

$249

21% off The Ecobee Smart Thermostat with voice control offers a lot of customizable options and comes packaged with an external temperature sensor, helping to maintain comfort in remote rooms. $199 at Amazon

$199 at Best Buy

For those shopping for webcams, we consider Logitech’s C920S Pro HD to be the best webcam for most people, one that works with Windows, macOS, Linux, and Chrome OS. Like other webcams in its price range, it can record in 1080p resolution at 30 frames per second, but we found it stood out from others thanks to its out-of-box color balance, exposure, and fast autofocus. We also liked that it comes with extra perks, including a detachable privacy lens and a strong articulating stand, the latter of which you can perch on top of your monitor or screw into a tripod.

Regularly $69.99, Dell and Amazon are offering this webcam for $59.99. It’s a small deal, sure, but this webcam is a great value.

If you want a more capable webcam from Logitech, check out the StreamCam, another 1080p option that can go up to 60 frames per second for a more fluid image. This model also fared very well in our roundup of the best webcams. It normally costs around $150, but you can buy one for just $79.99 at GameStop. Though, keep in mind that it plugs into a computer via USB-C, so you may need an affordable adapter if your PC only features USB Type-A ports.

Logitech StreamCam $80

$170

53% off The Streamcam supports 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second. It has a 78-degree field of view, along with two omnidirectional mics. Unlike most other options, the StreamCam connects via USB-C. $80 at GameStop

More ways you can save today

Amazon is selling LG’s 55-inch A1 OLED right now for $996.99, which is one of the lowest prices we’ve seen for the 2021 model. The 4K TV supports both Alexa and Google Assistant — not to mention its automatic low-latency mode. But it comes with a 60Hz display that’s slower than the ones found on LG’s more expensive OLEDs.

If you’re in the market for smartphone accessories, OtterBox is currently taking 20 percent off when you buy a phone case, a screen protector, and a charger from its website. The company is also offering free shipping on orders over $50.

Over at the Epic Games Store, you can snag XCOM 2 for PC for free through next week.