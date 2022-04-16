Satechi is offering a 20 percent off sitewide sale this weekend

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Easter holiday is bringing some unusual — yet welcome — deals into the spotlight this weekend, including a sitewide sale at Satechi that’s knocking a considerable amount off on everything under the Satechi umbrella. The current promotion, which runs through April 17th and requires you to use one of two promo codes, covers a wide variety of peripherals and accessories, ranging from Mac-inspired keyboards to 3-in-1 chargers. Using coupon code EASTER15 at checkout will take 15 percent off your cart total, but if you purchase $100 or more, you can take 20 percent off with the code EASTER20.

If you’re not familiar with Satechi, just know that it offers plenty of functional basics, including charging cables and a number of sleek, functional accessories that are likely to appeal to Apple fans. A couple of highlights include the Slim X3 Bluetooth Backlit Keyboard ($89.99), which emulates the look and feel of a full-size Apple Magic Keyboard and is rechargeable via USB-C, as well as its Type-C Pro Hub Adapter ($99.99), a USB hub that features two USB-A ports and a pair of USB-C ports, in addition to an HDMI hookup and an SD card reader. The latter can easily slot into the side of the latest MacBook Pro or Air models, providing anyone that uses a laptop as their primary workstation with a bit more connectivity.

Whatever you’re in the market for, this sale is a great way to stock up on all the essentials for working from home.

Satechi Easter Weekend Sale $100 The current Easter sale at Satechi is a great way to stock up on quality essentials for any home office. Now through April 17th, you can save 15 percent on any item listed on the Satechi website with promo code EASTER15. You can also save 20 percent on orders of $100 or more using promo EASTER20. $100 at Satechi

If you’re in need of a proper travel companion, you can pick up the last-gen Samsung Galaxy Book Pro in silver at Amazon right now for $833.04, the lowest price we’ve seen on the laptop to date. This model uses an older processor, but the 13-inch device is still an excellent value for anyone who is in the market for a versatile, ultraportable laptop. This particular configuration comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, 512GB of storage, 8GB of RAM, and an impressive array of ports, including a single Thunderbolt 4 connection for docking. Weighing in at just under two pounds and sporting all-day battery life, the lightweight Windows machine remains a great choice for a daily driver. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Book Pro (512GB) $833

$1,200

31% off Samsung’s Galaxy Book Pro is incredibly lightweight and is supposed to emit less blue light than a standard LCD panel thanks to its new OLED display. It’s also powered by an Intel 11th-gen processor. $833 at Amazon

If you slept on Samsung’s 2021 smartphone lineup, fret not, as you can preorder all three models in the S21 lineup in renewed condition at a deep discount through April 22nd. Samsung’s current promotion applies to the 128GB Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra, which are unlocked and available for their lowest prices to date. As an added bonus, anyone who preorders a renewed S21 device through Samsung will receive an additional $100 credit that’s good toward a future purchase at Samsung. Note that any preorders placed today are slated to arrive by April 22nd.

As far as pricing goes, the standard S21 initially retailed for $800, but is now discounted at Samsung to $675. The S21 Plus and Ultra models, meanwhile, are now on sale for $850 ($150 off) and $1,000 ($200 off), respectively. The current promo makes for an excellent collection of discounts, but if you have an eligible device to trade in, you can also knock up to an additional $450 off your purchase. In this instance, “renewed” means each device is considered to be in “like-new” condition and certified by Samsung. The phones may show visible blemishes, but each features a new battery and comes with the same one-year warranty that accompanies all new Galaxy devices.

Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB, unlocked) $675

$900

25% off The most affordable model in the S21 line has a 6.2-inch 1080p screen and refresh rates up to 120Hz. $675 at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (128GB, unlocked) $1,000

$1,200

17% off The flagship model in the Galaxy S21 line includes a 6.8-inch 3200 x 1440 OLED display, support for the S Pen Stylus (sold separately), 12GB of RAM, and five image sensors, including a 108MP sensor. $1,000 at Samsung

If you’re in the market for a new MacBook, you can currently buy the 13-inch, M1-equipped MacBook Pro in the space gray colorway at Best Buy for $1099.99, a sizable discount on a laptop that usually costs $1,299.99. This particular configuration comes with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and Apple’s M1 processor, which can’t compete with the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips found in the larger, 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro but still offers plenty of sustained high-end performance.

The 13-inch display of the 2020 model of the MacBook Pro is remarkably vivid, too, with a native resolution of 2560 x 1600 and support for Apple’s True Tone technology, which dynamically adjusts the color temperature of your display based on the environment. However, keep in mind that the 13-inch MacBook Pro is relatively light on port selection and the only model in Apple’s current lineup that still features the divisive Touch Bar, which, for better or worse, does away with the classic function keys. Read our review.

AMD recently announced its Zen 3 CPUs, and they’ve been incredibly difficult to find in-stock. But today, a pair of the most powerful models from this generation of gaming CPUs are currently on sale at multiple retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and B&H Photo.

The Ryzen 9 5950X, which initially sold for $799.99 upon its release, is currently discounted to $559.99 at Amazon and B&H Photo, a substantial discount on the 16-core CPU. It’s outfitted with 32 threads and a maximum boost speed of 4.9GHz, and just like the previous generation of AMD CPUs, it’s compatible with motherboards equipped with an AM4 socket.

If you’re looking for a cheaper model with a slightly lower performance ceiling, the Ryzen 9 5900X is also on sale at Amazon and Walmart for $384.99 ($185 off), the lowest price we’ve seen on the CPU to date. The 5900X is equipped with 12 cores and 24 threads of processing power, as well as a maximum clock speed of 4.8Ghz, which ensures it still has more than enough power for modern gaming.

Both of these processors are an excellent deal, especially for anyone upgrading from an existing AMD-based desktop. Just note, that unlike AMD’s previous generation of processors, these CPUs don’t come packaged with their own coolers.

Ryzen 9 5950X $560

$799

30% off The Ryzen 9 5950X is the capstone of the 5000-Series of Zen 3 CPUs, with 16 cores, 32 threads, and a maximum boost speed of 4.9Ghz. It offers the best speed for an AMD CPU outside of the Threadripper ecosystem. $560 at Amazon

$560 at B&H Photo

AMD Ryzen 9 5900X $385

$570

33% off Arguably the most popular Zen 3 chip, the 5900X is a fantastic option for high-tier gaming that offers a maximum speed of 4.8Ghz. Working with 12 cores and 24 threads, the 5900X offers some one of the best money to power ratios for a gaming CPU. $385 at Amazon

$385 at Walmart