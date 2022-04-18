Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Almost anything becomes a little more appealing once the price goes down. Take HP’s Chromebook x2 11 tablet, for example. It’s currently selling for $299.99 at Best Buy, a price cut that’s mighty enough to outweigh its flaws. This one-day deal on the 11-inch tablet with Chrome OS makes for a much more compelling argument compared to its $599.99 regular price. When our own Dan Seifert reviewed the Chromebook x2 in December 2021, he scored it a 5.5 out of 10 due to its occasionally choppy performance. But for half price, it seems like a good deal.

What you’re getting today for $299.99 is a modestly sized tablet with a convenient 3:2 aspect ratio screen, making it taller than 16:9 alternatives, which is better for note-taking and web browsing. Its included pen and keyboard case with a kickstand give it a Microsoft Surface-like setup, and its portable size makes it easier to hold for content consumption and touch-focused tablet tasks. Its Snapdragon 7c Gen 1 processor and 8GB of RAM aren’t killer specs, but it’s a serviceable tablet for an exceptional price today.

Related The best Chromebook for 2022

HP Chromebook x2 11 tablet $299

$599

51% off The HP Chromebook x2 is a Chrome OS-based tablet with an 11-inch 3:2 aspect ratio screen, 64GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM. It comes with a pen and keyboard case with kickstand. $299 at Best Buy

Here’s a deal if you’re in need of a good, portable Bluetooth speaker. The JBL Clip 4 is $49.95 at Amazon and $49.99 at Best Buy. This cute speaker can clip onto a bag or easily hang on a hook or a beach umbrella when enjoying some time outside. Though, don’t let the small size fool you, as it puts out some big sound, especially for the money. It normally sells for $79.99, but this discount has it down to its lowest price yet.

The Clip 4’s battery lasts for up to 10 hours of use, and its IP67-rated weather resistance ensures that it can survive the dust and water that it’s likely to encounter on your adventures. This little speaker makes for a great companion on hikes, bike rides, picnics, or even just working on projects around the house. It earned a spot in our new list of the best Bluetooth speakers you can buy, so what great timing for it to just cost $50, with spring and summer ahead of us.

JBL Clip 4 $50

$80

38% off JBL’s Clip 4 is an ultra-portable Bluetooth speaker that, as the name gives away, can be clipped onto just about anything. What’s most surprising is how good and clear it sounds despite its small size. $50 at Amazon

$50 at Best Buy

While there are lots of rumors and expectations for an Oculus Quest 3 or whatever AR headsets may be eventually coming from Meta and Apple, the Quest 2 still makes a compelling case to own one — especially when it’s discounted. You can pick up a refurbished Oculus Quest 2 from an authorized Oculus dealer on eBay for $249. That’s a $50 discount on the 128GB model, and this refurb also comes with a two-year warranty. There’s arguably no simpler or streamlined experience in the VR space than Meta’s Quest headset, and beyond games and fitness experiences like Supernatural, you can also use it to change your scenery and chill out a bit. Read our review.

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB, Refurbished) $249

$299

17% off A standalone virtual reality headset and successor to the Oculus Quest. It features a refined design, higher-resolution displays, and a faster processor than its predecessor. The latest iteration features double the amount of storage as well. $249 at eBay

While the world of new console restocks and buying a PS5 or Xbox Series X is very slowly improving, graphics cards are starting to take the same turn. The top-shelf RTX 3090 and 3080 Ti cards of the world are still hard to get, but if you have your hopes and specifications set a bit lower, you can not only easily buy a mid-range Nvidia GPU today, but you can get a deal while you’re at it.

One such GPU is the EVGA RTX 3070 Ti, which is currently selling on Amazon for $759.99. This modest discount of $60 gets you a very capable card for fluid 1440p gaming, with 8GB of memory that supports DLSS upscaling and ray tracing — and it really beats paying gouged prices of well over $1,000 that we’ve seen for the past year and change.

EVGA has also outfitted it with some vibrant RGB lighting for those that like to show off the internal components of their PC. If you have a big enough case and are looking for a worthwhile upgrade or you’re undertaking a new build, this card is a great option. Read our review.

Deals! Deals! Deals! Deals!