The 2020 iPad Air is available for its lowest price ever at Amazon

The 2020 iPad Air normally costs $749 but is discounted to $599.99 at Amazon. The price will appear to be $649.99, but if you add one to your cart, an extra $50 will get knocked off the final price of this lightweight 256GB tablet.

Alternatively, the 11-inch model of the 2021 iPad Pro usually goes for $800 in its 128GB configuration but can currently be found at Amazon and Best Buy for just $699.99. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this tablet since Black Friday.

Both of these models feature displays that are roughly the same size; the iPad Air has a 10.9-inch screen compared to the slightly brighter 11-inch screen on the Pro. The display on the Pro also has a slightly higher resolution, but both models still include True Tone technology, which optimizes the temperature of the display based on your viewing environment.

The Pro also has a more extensive and powerful camera array with an additional 10MP ultrawide lens and a 12MP ultrawide front-facing camera. This is compared to the single 12MP wide-angle lens on the Air and the 7MP front-facing camera.

Arguably, the biggest differences between these two tablets are their processors. The 2020 iPad Air has an A14 Bionic chip that's beginning to show its age a bit, while the Pro is equipped with Apple's M1 CPU. While it's no secret that the M1 outpaces older Apple processors by a wide margin, the 2020 iPad Air is still a gorgeous tablet with plenty of power for mobile applications. But for anyone planning to use their tablet as a laptop substitute, the iPad Pro would be a better choice.

If you’re in the market for a pocket-sized speaker, the JBL Go 3 is on sale at Amazon for $29.95 and Best Buy for $29.99 in a variety of colorways. Normally $49.99, this diminutive speaker weighs in at just under half a pound and is just 1.6 inches thick, allowing it to slip easily into a pocket or bag. The built-in loop also allows it to tether conveniently to a carabiner or keychain.

The Go 3 is a resilient speaker with IP67 weatherproofing, allowing it to handle just about anything short of taking a prolonged swim in deep water. The five-hour battery is rechargeable via USB-C and can even serve as an external battery for other devices. However, it only supports media playback via Bluetooth.

The most recent model of the Razer BlackWidow gaming keyboard, the BlackWidow V3 Pro, is currently discounted to $139.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, matching the best price to date on this $229.99 mechanical gaming keyboard. This discount applies to both the models equipped with yellow linear switches and those with clicky green switches.

The biggest change to the BlackWidow V3 Pro is wireless connectivity. This keyboard can pair with devices using either Bluetooth or the included 2.4Ghz wireless dongle and can last for up to 13 hours on a single charge. If you’re charging or using the keyboard in its wired mode, the V3 Pro uses a detachable USB-C connection that’s also compatible with custom cables.

Beyond these changes, this keyboard will look and feel familiar to anyone that's used a BlackWidow model before. The V3 Pro even includes a magnetized wrist rest and dedicated media playback buttons that are identical to its predecessor.

The Polk Audio MagniFi 2 normally costs $499, but Amazon has discounted it to $299.99, its lowest price ever. The MagniFi 2 measures 37 inches across and comes packaged with a wireless 100-watt, downward-firing subwoofer. The MagniFi 2 is equipped with four full-range drivers and a pair of tweeters to offer exceptional sound quality to nearly any environment.

The soundbar itself has a trio of HDMI inputs in addition to a single ARC-capable HDMI port with passthrough support for 4K HDR and Dolby Vision. It also supports connections to other devices via Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack, or Optical connections. The MagniFi 2 can also connect to other Chromecast-enabled speakers throughout your home if you need additional coverage, but Apple users should note that the soundbar unfortunately lacks any type of AirPlay connectivity.

Our top pick for the best robot vacuum, the iRobot Roomba J7 Plus is currently discounted to $599 at Wellbots and Amazon, a great deal considering its typical price of $799. This is the lowest price we’ve seen in the past several months for this Roomba, making it an offer worth examining if you’re in the market for a robovac.

The Roomba J7 Plus is surprisingly intelligent, capable of avoiding obstacles and emptying its own bag when it docks to its base station. It can also be programmed to follow a schedule so it cleans where you want when you want it to. This robovac even comes with a guarantee to avoid pet waste within its first year of operation.

We consider this Roomba to be one of the best cleaning robots you can put in your home, thanks to its nimble maneuverability, excellent battery life, and extensive smart home connectivity. Read our review.

The fully motorized Nerf Hyper Mach-100 blaster is currently discounted at Amazon to $28.49 from its usual price of $77.99. This blaster is equipped with a 100-round hopper for Nerf Hyper rounds and is powered by six D batteries.

Normally, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 retail for $149.99, but are currently discounted to $99.99 in their black colorway at Best Buy. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen for these earbuds that include a number of excellent features at a low price point. Read our review.