Update April 20th, 4:12PM ET: The Nintendo Switch OLED deal has sold out at Woot.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model is on a special one-day deal from Woot today — the site has dropped the device’s price to the lowest you can find. Woot is selling the white version of the Switch OLED for $324.99 as opposed to its usual $349.99 price point. The deal is set to expire at 1AM ET / 10PM PT. While Nintendo Switch consoles have been readily available for a while now, it’s safe to wager this deal might sell out before time runs out.

If you’re familiar with Nintendo prices, you’ll know that these kinds of discounts don’t come frequently, especially on the premium Switch. This sale puts it within $25 of the standard model, and if you haven’t already jumped into Nintendo’s popular console, the improvements on the OLED model are well worth the money if you even occasionally play in handheld mode.

The Nintendo Switch OLED model packs in a bunch of subtle refinements, including a 7-inch OLED display, improved audio performance, and a better kickstand.

As its name indicates, this Switch has a larger, seven-inch OLED screen with much better contrast and color quality than the standard model. The kickstand is also much improved — it’s actually usable — and the overall build feels better made than the standard Switch. Pair that with improved built-in audio and an updated dock that now sports an ethernet connection, and the quality-of life-improvements start to feel worth the additional price.

This deal comes just in time for the upcoming Nintendo Switch Sports release next week, which promises to capture some of that Wii Sports charm of years back — now on the Switch.