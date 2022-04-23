Save on several Meta Quest 2 VR games this weekend only

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Meta held its 2022 games showcase this past week, lifting the curtain on several new virtual reality games in the works for the Quest 2 headset. We’ve got a roundup of the titles that we’re most excited about right here. In celebration of the event, Meta has slashed prices on several VR games that see discounts only on a few occasions each year. So, whether you just bought a Quest 2, or you just want to fill out your library a little more, check out these deals.

I’ve highlighted a few deals that I think are particularly good:

In case you’re in the market for a compact, yet capable smart speaker, Google’s Nest Audio may fit the bill. Normally $99.99, this model is price-reduced at Google’s Store, as well as at Best Buy and Walmart to $79.99.

As someone who got a little tired of reserving counter space for a giant Google Home Max, the upgrade (or, downgrade, technically) to the smaller Nest Audio was a smart move for me. It provides crisp sound that can get loud without degradation to its low or high-end delivery, so I’m not missing that more powerful speaker as much as I thought I would. Read our full review of the Nest Audio by Dan Seifert.

Best Buy is hosting a slew of Earth Day promotions that aim to get you into one of its stores, with your old computer accessories in tow. And there’s good reason to if you have the chance this weekend, as the retailer will give you one 20 percent off coupon toward a new Logitech accessory, like its excellent Logitech StreamCam, or the G435 wireless gaming headset, when you hand over an old PC or gaming accessory. This in-store offer ends on May 6th. You can read the details here.

Also at Best Buy, you can trade in your old modem, router, or modem/router combo to receive a 15 percent discount on a new model. This is another in-store-only offer, and unfortunately, Google’s networking products are excluded from the deal. Though, it should help you get a great price on a product from other recommended brands in the space, like Eero, Orbi, and others. Details are here.

Lastly for Best Buy’s in-store Earth Day promos, you can take any hard drive or SSD to the retailer for recycling and receive a coupon that’ll knock 10 percent off the cost of a Western Digital or SanDisk Professional hard drive. Note that these are high-capacity disk drives, and not speedy SSDs. Still, it could be worth it if you need some extra storage for big files. Here are the details, and here are the eligible models that can be discounted.

Google Nest’s battery-powered Doorbell is seeing a major discount, and it’s happening at Amazon and other retailers. Normally $179.99 for this slender model, you can pick one up for $149.99 in various colors. This might be a great product for first-time smart doorbell owners. To that end, my colleague Dan Seifert praised its great people and package-detecting capabilities, as well as its longer-than-average battery life.

Though, this battery-powered option leaves a few features on the table compared to prior generations. Namely, it shoots at a lower resolution, and it lacks 24/7 continuous recording. Still, this deal lessens the sting of those flaws. Read our full review.

