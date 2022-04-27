Get all three Witcher games for just $11.22 at Steam

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’ve seen The Witcher on Netflix and have been curious about giving the games a shot, you can get all three games in The Witcher series at Steam for an incredibly low price. The Witcher Trilogy costs just $11.22 right now. Outside of a sale, getting all three titles would cost you $69.97. Needless to say, this is a great deal for anyone who has a modestly powerful gaming PC (The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt released in 2015, but it’s still graphically demanding, even to today’s standards). If you have a Steam Deck, you should know that only The Witcher 3 is verified to work on the portable console.

The Witcher Trilogy $11

$70

84% off Steam is selling a three-pack of the main games in The Witcher series on PC. Each title was developed by CD Projekt Red, serving as the studio’s earlier efforts in making immersive RPGs. The Witcher 3, in particular, remains a stunning achievement. $11 at Steam

It’s not always easy to find high-quality true wireless earbuds under $100 — never mind ones that are actually on sale — but every now and then you get lucky and stumble upon a pair. Today, you can score a $20 discount on Jabra’s new Elite 4 Active as well as the cheaper Jabra Elite 3. Unlike the Elite 3, the 4 Active offer active noise cancellation and support for multipoint pairing and are more workout-focused with better IP57 water resistance. We haven’t reviewed the Elite 4 Active yet, but Jabra has a record of delivering solid sound quality, so they’re likely decent in that department as well. Right now, you can buy them for $99.99 instead of $119.99 at Amazon, which is an all-time low price, as well as from Best Buy and Jabra.

However, if you don’t need active noise cancellation and you’d prefer something more affordable, Jabra’s Elite 3 are an excellent choice we have tested and consider among the best. Regularly $79.99, they’re currently on sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart in a variety of colors for just $59.99, their lowest price yet. These comfortable, lightweight earbuds deliver everything you may need in a pair of earbuds for the price, namely good sound, reliable performance, easy controls, and lengthy battery life. Read our review.

Jabra Elite 3 $60

$80

26% off Jabra’s Elite 3 earbuds have a refreshed design that’s more stylish than the company’s past earbuds. While they don’t have many frills or extra features, they fare well in the key areas of sound quality, comfort, and battery life. $60 at Amazon

$60 at Best Buy

For those wanting to add some low-cost security to their home, Eufy’s Security Solo IndoorCam C24 is cheaper than ever right now. It typically costs $79.32 for a two-pack, but Amazon is currently selling the bundle for $57.61. Or, you can buy a single camera for $36.99 instead of $42.99 when you apply the on-page coupon.

This wireless, budget-friendly camera offers 2K video recording along with features like night vision, person and pet detection, and a continuous recording option that isn’t tied to mandatory subscription fees. The camera can even double as a baby monitor thanks to its ability to send audio notifications for loud noises and baby cries. In addition, you can stream security footage to a smart screen thanks to its support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and Apple HomeKit. While its 125-degree field of view is on the smaller side and it lacks facial recognition (that may be a perk for some), it’s a good indoor security camera our smart home reviewer Jennifer Pattison Tuohy recommends if you’re on a budget.

We’ve got another good deal gamers (and even non-gamers) should appreciate. Right now, you can save hundreds on various configurations of Hisense’s U7G 4K TV. The 55-inch U7G, for example, is currently on sale for $599.96 instead of $849.99 from Amazon, which is a $250 discount and a new all-time low.

Gamers who have an Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, or a high-end gaming PC will be able to take advantage of its fast 120Hz refresh rate by way of its HDMI 2.1 ports. The TV also supports Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, Google Assistant, and most major streaming apps, meaning you won’t need extra hardware to access all your favorite movies and TV shows.

Hisense U7G TV (55-inch) $600

$850

30% off The latest 4K TV from Hisense supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 Plus. It also supports Google Play, giving you access to a wide selection of streaming apps. $600 at Amazon

Some other great deals that are worth a look