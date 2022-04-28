Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

One of the best bang-for-the-buck values in the true wireless earbuds space is now even cheaper and available in the color that goes with everything. The black Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 are currently just $99.99 at Best Buy. The $50 discount on these noise-canceling earbuds makes them a no-brainer purchase if you’re an Android user looking for a great pair of earbuds on a budget. Sure, there are better-sounding options out there, like the Beats Fit Pro, but they’re twice the price. The Galaxy Buds 2 are small, affordable, and even come with a wireless charging case — something many other affordable earbuds skimp out on. Their biggest hangup may be that they don’t automatically pause when you remove them from your ear, but at this price, it may be forgivable.

Best Buy’s current discount applies to the black model; however, if you prefer something a little flashier, you can get lavender, olive, or white for $10 more. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 $100

$150

34% off The Galaxy Buds 2 are the new entry-level wireless earbuds from Samsung. Despite this, they’re packed with enough features that people on a budget might be happy choosing these over the pricier Buds Pro. $100 at Best Buy

$110 at Amazon

There’s always a lot going on in the world of mechanical keyboards, with interesting new models from lesser-known companies making their debut and new keycaps causing both buzz and a bit of drama. But choosing a mech that isn’t your usual full-size affair can feel like a daunting task. Thankfully, Razer’s Huntsman Mini is available for just $69.99 at Woot, which is a $40 discount off the keyboard’s full retail price. While some keyboard fans may snub their noses at Razer for its cringey marketing and RGB-all-the-things stylings, getting the Huntsman Mini at a price like this is an undeniable value. Just be aware that Woot’s deal comes with a 90-day warranty. If you prefer Razer’s usual two-year warranty, Amazon has the Huntsman Mini for $93.99.

If you haven’t tried a 60 percent keyboard before, their lack of a number pad, F-keys, and arrow keys takes some time to adjust to. The Huntsman Mini uses function key modifiers in lieu of arrows or media controls, but the PBT keycaps have side printing to show you the hidden layers. The nice benefit of a smaller keyboard is being able to keep your mouse hand closer to the center of your body, which allows for improved comfort. The Huntsman Mini comes with Razer’s own clicky switches, so in addition to testing the waters on a small-format board, you can see how much you like that satisfying (and very audible) click-click-click-click.

Razer Huntsman Mini $70

$120

42% off The Huntsman Mini is Razer’s first 60 percent keyboard. It doesn’t feature a numpad or dedicated media controls, but it’s a very compact model that won’t take up much space on your desk. $70 at Woot

$94 at Amazon

Another key component of any desktop PC setup is the monitor, and LG’s Ultragear line offers a lot of value for very good gaming performance. Today only, LG’s 27GL83A-B QHD monitor is down to just $269.99 at Amazon, a new low that shaves $110 off the 27-inch monitor’s regular price and bests its previous low by an additional $10.

The strengths of this monitor lie in its well-balanced specs, which include 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a lightning-fast 1ms response time. These ensure that games look high res and smooth and add G-Sync into the mix to prevent distracting screen tearing. While there are a plethora of excellent displays out there in the gaming monitor space, they usually cost substantially more. It’s hard to beat the value proposition of this LG.

LG Ultragear 27GL83A-B QHD monitor $270

$380

29% off LG’s 27-inch Ultragear gaming monitors are a fantastic value. This particular model features a QHD IPS panel with HDMI and DisplayPort to let you hook up a PC and a gaming console. It also touts a 144Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and G-Sync compatibility. $270 at Amazon

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 headset is available for $119.95 from Dell with a $25 Xbox Live gift card, a discount of $80 once you use the gift card on Xbox games or hardware from the Microsoft store. This Xbox-centric gaming headset is an outgoing model, as Turtle Beach announced a Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is coming in May. The new model will be compatible with PlayStation and Nintendo Switch consoles, but they’re going to retail for about $200. So if you’re an Xbox or Windows PC gamer in need of a wireless headset, it may be a good time to jump on the Stealth 700 Gen 2 before it’s no longer available.

This headset has large earpads for added comfort, and it supports both microphone self-monitoring and Turtle Beach’s Superhuman Hearing. The latter is a handy EQ mode that automatically compresses the audio to draw out footsteps and distant gunfire, helping to give you a slight edge on opponents in online shooters.

