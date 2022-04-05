Samsung’s new Frame TV is already on sale at Woot

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The latest 43-inch model of Samsung’s The Frame TV was made available yesterday but is already discounted at Woot. Normally $999.99, Woot has discounted this TV to just $799.99 for today only. This QLED panel imitates the look and feel of a piece of framed art, hence the name. The Frame TV is all about aesthetics and turning a large and otherwise unsightly appliance in your home into a tasteful piece of decor. Just like last year’s model, 2022’s The Frame TV is just an inch thick, allowing it to seamlessly blend into just about any living space.

The 43-inch panel on The Frame TV is a 4K QLED HDR display. While 4K is pretty much par for the course at this point, HDR provides a greater depth of color. Additionally, the QLED display allows the display to stay on for extended periods without the risk of burn-in that you might see with OLED displays. Just note that, unlike the larger models that support a 120Hz refresh rate, the 43-inch model is limited to just 60Hz. It’s also worth noting that, while the display supports HDR, it lacks any type of local dimming technology like Dolby Vision.

The latest model of The Frame TV keeps much of what worked with the 2021 model. It uses the same QLED display and runs Samsung’s Tizen OS — in addition to providing integrated streaming apps as well as Samsung, Google, and Amazon voice assistants. This OS is also AirPlay 2-compatible to enable screen sharing from Apple devices.

The biggest difference with this newest model is Samsung’s new “Matte Display,” which drastically changes how the display absorbs and reacts to light. The result is an image that more closely resembles an actual painting you’d find in a museum. This feature ultimately gives the latest model of The Frame TV an appearance that's extremely hard to distinguish from an actual piece of art.

While you’re certainly welcome to display works from your own collection, Samsung also has an online art store that features over 2,000 pieces. They range from old masters to contemporary photography and can all be downloaded directly to your Frame TV.

