The latest iPad Air with 256GB of storage is $70 off

Discounts don’t usually arrive quickly for the latest Apple tech, but you can enjoy a steep price cut on Apple’s latest iPad Air, which has the M1 processor and a generous 256GB of storage. It normally costs $749 for that tablet configuration, but Walmart and Amazon are selling it for $679. It’s worth noting that this price cut is limited to the space gray colorway at both retailers.

In our recent review of the 2022 iPad Air, the features that make it worth buying include its fast performance, an excellent combo of speakers and display, and its all-day battery life. My colleague Dan Seifert actually recommends spending extra to get this very 256GB model, as the default 64GB just isn’t enough for how much this tablet costs.

If you’re shopping for a fashionable fitness tracker, the Fitbit Luxe is the most stylish fitness tracker on the market and is available at its best price ever. Normally $149.95, Amazon is selling the tracker for $109.95 in black and white, a discount we haven’t seen since the year began, while Walmart has the white colorway for the same price.

If you’re looking for a tracker you can monitor overall activity levels with and wear at the gym or a party, this is the best option for you. The Luxe comes with features like continuous heart rate monitoring and SpO2 sensors while boasting a colorful OLED touchscreen display and slim design that’s perfect for those with petite wrists. However, note that while we think it’s one of the best fitness trackers, it’s not the most accurate when it comes to distance. Plus, unlike other Fitbits — like our top pick, the $229.99 Fitbit Versa 3 — it doesn’t come with contactless payments or access to a digital assistant. Still, it’s an overall good tracker for monitoring the essentials that can help you stay fit for just under $110.

If you’ve been on the market for a pair of noise-canceling earbuds, the OnePlus Buds Pro are one of our favorites and are currently available at a 2022 all-time low. Regularly $149.99, right now you can buy a pair in either white or black alongside a wireless charging case for $119.99 from OnePlus.

As we noted in our review, the OnePlus Buds Pro boast better noise cancellation than the more expensive AirPods Pro. They’re also a great pick if you use your earbuds to make calls, as their voice call performance is superior to most earbuds that cost around $150. Other features we were impressed by include an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance that not even the AirPods Pro offer and a lightweight design that feels just as comfortable as Apple’s popular earbuds.

Apple’s most affordable iPad is even more affordable today. If you prefer a little more storage, Amazon is selling the 256GB model with Wi-Fi for $429, a $50 discount. That’s a new Amazon all-time low also matched at Walmart on Apple’s entry-level iPad, which offers a new A13 Bionic CPU that’s much faster than its predecessor. Like some of the more premium models in the lineup, the iPad’s 12MP front-facing camera also supports Apple’s Center Stage feature, so it will automatically follow you in the frame during video calls. Plus, unlike the more expensive iPads, this one still comes with a 3.5mm audio jack so you can connect your headphones. For more details about how the iPad compares to the rest of the lineup, you can check out our comparison here.

If the OnePlus Buds Pro true wireless earbuds are too expensive and you don’t require active noise cancellation, Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 are among the best budget alternatives. They’re even more budget-friendly today now that you can buy a pair for $42.99 instead of $80 from Woot through Amazon, which is an all-time low.

In comparison to others in this price range, we found that the Liberty Air 2s boast the best microphone performance, as they’re similar in design to the AirPods. While we found the tap controls could be finicky sometimes, these earbuds also have long battery life and good sound quality.

