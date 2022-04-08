This HP Envy X360 laptop with an OLED screen is just $700 at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Happy Friday, everyone. The deals capping off this week run the gamut from laptops and graphics cards to soundbars. Kicking things off, we have a noteworthy sale on the HP Envy x360 13-inch convertible laptop that has a gorgeous OLED screen. Normally this configuration costs $1,049.99, but it has been discounted to $699.99 at Best Buy. This is the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this model, which definitely warrants your attention.

This flexible 2-in-1 laptop is equipped with an 11th Generation Intel Core i7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB of built-in storage. This isn’t the most powerful laptop out there, but it’s more than enough juice for most apps. Plus, if you need a versatile, mobile machine that’s particularly great for watching movies and TV shows, its 1080p OLED screen is tough to beat. The Envy x360 has a pair of USB-A ports and a single Thunderbolt 4 port to connect the laptop to an external monitor or a speedy SSD. It also has a microSD card slot that offers an additional avenue for data transfers, but it can also provide the laptop with additional storage if you need the extra space.

This isn’t something we typically feature on Verge Deals due to them quickly going in and out of stock, but we thought this deal on the Gigabyte Radeon RX6600 GPU was worth pointing out. Not only is this card readily available, but you can currently purchase it for less than its original $399.99 price. Amazon has this graphics card available for a modest discount of $369.99.

The Gigabyte model of the RX 6600 offers 8GB of VRAM and a base clock speed of 2,044 MHz. While specs like these won’t be able to handle 4K rendering, they’re perfectly suited for playing games at 1440p with compromises or for playing titles at 1080p with faster frame rates. This model of the RX 6600 also adopts a triple fan design, which, provided you’ve got room in your case, can provide a little more headroom for overclocking.

If you’re looking to fill out your collection and don’t mind physical games taking up shelf space, GameStop is currently having a buy two, get one free sale on all pre-owned games. This promotion is exactly what it says on the tin: get a free game when you purchase two others of equal or greater value. Events like these are always a great opportunity to grab games that you may have slept on for a bit, but you can even grab newly released titles here. Some of the highlights available here include Elden Ring, Halo Infinite, and Forza Horizon 5. What’s even better is that most of these titles are available well below their original price.

Elden Ring $60 The latest FromSoftware title, Elden Ring, takes the Dark Souls formula to a vast open world. $60 at Gamestop (used)

Woot has discounted the JBL Bar 5.1 soundbar to its lowest price yet. Normally this 40-inch soundbar costs $599.99, but it is currently on sale for just $369.99 at Woot. In addition to the Dolby Pro Logic 2 surround sound, this soundbar also comes packaged with a wireless subwoofer. In terms of connectivity, the soundbar has a single HDMI input and output port, as well as an optical and USB hookup. It also supports Bluetooth connectivity, but Apple users should note that it only supports the original AirPlay, not AirPlay 2.

Matching its lowest price ever, you can also find the LG SNC75 soundbar on Woot for $449.99, half off its original $899.99 price. This 41-inch soundbar has three forward-firing speakers and a pair that fire upwards, in addition to a wireless subwoofer. The SNC75 features hookups for HDMI, optical audio, and USB inputs and supports 4K passthrough with Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. The soundbar can also link with a variety of devices via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth.

A few other deals to cap off your week