LG’s massive Gram 17 is on sale at Amazon for just shy of its best price ever

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Our deals post today has a little something for everyone, from laptops and peripherals to a soundbar that doubles as a 4K streaming device. Kicking things off, we have the 2021 LG Gram 17, a lightweight laptop with heavyweight power. Normally this configuration of the 17-inch laptop runs $1,849.99, but it’s currently on sale for just $1,398.94 at Amazon, nearly matching its best price to date.

The LG Gram 17 uses a slim, elegant design but contains some serious power under the hood. The 17-inch display has a resolution of 2560 x 1600 and is powered by an Intel Core i7-1195G7 and 16GB of RAM. The included 1TB SSD offers plenty of space for all of your files and applications as well, but the Gram 17 also has a microSD card reader if you want to expand storage down the line. In addition to its microSD card slot, the laptop includes an HDMI port, a pair of USB-A ports, and two Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-C connections.

In addition to weighing in at just under three pounds, the LG Gram 17 offers better battery life and performance than its previous iteration. It also has the added benefit of being extremely quiet when under load. Even with its awkward keyboard layout and the tendency for the trackpad to register your palms as an unwanted input, we can still recommend this laptop to anyone in the market for a lightweight ultrabook. Read our review.

Related The best laptop you can buy in 2022

Want to up your gaming arsenal? A whole bunch of HyperX peripherals are currently on sale at multiple retailers, with many matching their lowest price to date. Some highlights include full-size and 60-percent configurations of the Alloy Origins mechanical keyboard, the QuadCast streaming microphone, and the Pulsefire Dart wireless mouse.

First up is the Alloy Origins line. The $89.99 Origins Core is on sale for $64.99 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon, and the $99.99 Origins 60 is discounted to $69.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. These prices match the best price we’ve seen for either keyboard. However, this price only applies to models that use the linear red key switch, which will certainly fit the bill for gamers and provide a smooth action to each keypress. Both of these keyboards are also available with switches that provide audible clicks or tactile bumps to your keys, but the other configurations are currently not on sale.

With the exception of the layout, both of these keyboards are fairly similar in terms of features. They both have a chassis made entirely out of aluminum, per-key RGB lighting, and a detachable USB-C connection. The key difference between them is that the Origins 60 comes packaged with PBT keycaps while the Origins Core does not.

HyperX Alloy Origins Core $65

$90

28% off The base model of the versatile HyperX Alloy Origins keyboard, the Core, is a tenkeyless design that’s available with proprietary linear, tactile, or clicky switches. Its chassis is made entirely out of aluminum, has a detachable USB-C connection, and features per-key RGB lighting. $65 at Amazon

$70 at Best Buy

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 $70

$100

30% off The smallest model of the HyperX Alloy Origins keyboard lineup uses a 60-percent layout, as its name might suggest. It differs slightly from other models in this lineup by being equipped with PBT keycaps. $70 at Amazon

$70 at Best Buy

The HyperX Quadcast S condenser microphone is perfect for anyone who wants to up their streaming game or just wants their Zoom calls to sound better. The premium mic is virtually identical to the standard Quadcast and is currently available at Amazon and Target for $119.99, matching its best price to date, as opposed to its typical retail price of $159.99. Just like the standard Quadcast, the microphone features a handy tap-to-mute feature, a dial on the bottom to adjust gain, and four different pickup patterns. The Quadcast S, however, also features integrated RGB lighting that can be customized through the HyperX Ngenuity software. Those who can do without the RGB lighting are also welcome to pick up the standard Quadcast for the discounted price of $99.99 at Amazon.

HyperX Quadcast S $120

$160

25% off The Quadcast S condenser microphone is extremely similar to the base Quadcast, offering the same customizable pickup patterns and sound quality but tacking on an addressable RGB. $120 at Amazon

$120 at Target

The HyperX Pulsefire Dart, a gaming mouse that has a 16K DPI optical sensor and a 1000Hz polling rate, is also currently on sale at Amazon and Best Buy for $49.99 ($50 off), matching its lowest price to date. It’s capable of lasting up to 50 hours between charges and can be recharged via USB-C; it’s also compatible with Qi charging devices if you want to top it off without cables.

The Dart uses an ergonomic design that’s specifically suited to right-handed users (sorry southpaws) and comes with textured grips on either side. In addition to the DPI switch and regular mouse buttons, the mouse also has a pair of additional buttons located under your thumb. And, just like all RGB-enabled products from HyperX, you can customize the lighting through the Ngenuity software package.

HyperX Pulsefire Dart $50

$100

51% off The latest wireless mouse from HyperX, the Pulsefire Dart is an ergonomic mouse that supports up to 16K DPI and a 1ms polling rate. The battery is rechargeable via USB-C and can last for up to 50 hours. You can even recharge the mouse using Qi-compatible chargers as well. $50 at Amazon

$50 at Best Buy

Related The best wired or wireless gaming mouse you can buy

Both the Roku Streambar and Streambar Pro are matching their lowest prices ever. The standard 14-inch Roku Streambar usually sells for $129.99 but is on sale right now at Amazon for $99.99, while the larger, 32-inch Streambar Pro is down to $149.99 from its usual $179.99 at both Amazon and Best Buy.

These well-rounded soundbars come with the 4K / HDR and Roku OS baked in, meaning they function as streaming devices and are an excellent way to consolidate devices in your living room. They certainly aren’t the largest or most powerful soundbars on the market, but considering that a Roku Streaming Stick typically goes for $49.99, you’ll have a tough time finding a better soundbar with similar features for less than $100.

Both of the models hook up to your display of choice through an HDMI ARC port and have an additional port for optical cables. They both support playback for PCM and Dolby Audio, in addition to 4K HDR video playback. Both devices also play well with Google and Alexa voice assistants, though, neither features a built-in mic. Finally, while both are Bluetooth-enabled, the standard Streambar uses Bluetooth 5.0 with the Pro restricted to 4.2, which can lead to potential connectivity issues in particularly busy wireless environments.

The standard model of the Streambar uses four 1.9-inch speakers, which is sufficient for smaller rooms but may struggle to fill a larger space. Thankfully, if you need something with a little more power, the Streambar Pro uses four 2.5-inch speakers, and its wider profile allows for virtual surround sound support as well. The Roku ecosystem is also compatible with Roku’s wireless satellite speakers and subwoofers (sold separately) if you find the sound still lacking.

Roku Streambar $99

$130

24% off The Roku Streambar is a 14-inch soundbar that has a 4K / HDR streaming device inside of it, so you don’t need to purchase a separate set-top box. This provides audio as well as the content that you might want to watch via HDMI to your TV. $99 at Amazon

Related Roku devices are getting an Apple Music app

The SanDisk Extreme Pro external SSD has much better transfer speeds than the standard SanDisk Extreme and is currently available at Amazon and Best Buy for its lowest price ever. Originally $309.99, both retailers have discounted this 1TB SSD to $179.99.

This ruggedized external drive has USB 3.2 support and boasts a transfer speed of up to 2000MB/s, as opposed to the older model which only supported up to 1050MB/s. This drastically cuts down on the transfer time needed for large files, and while you can transfer data using either USB-A or USB-C, you’ll need to use the latter for optimal speed.

The Extreme Pro is built to handle its share of bumps and falls, it even features IP55 weatherproofing making it reasonably resistant to water and dust. Not that you’re planning on taking this external drive camping or anything, but just in case you are, the Extreme Pro even has an integrated loop that lets you attach it to a clip or carabiner for easy access.

One for the road...

Elden Ring, the fantasy opus developed by From Software in collaboration with author George R.R. Martin, is currently discounted. Right now you can grab physical copies for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 for $49.99 instead of their usual price of $59.99 at both Amazon and GameStop. Read our review.