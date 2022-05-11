Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

We may be in a bit of a lull for major new game releases, but there’s been no shortage of great sales. Right now, you can get a Nintendo Switch console with neon blue and red Joy-Cons for just $259.99 at Walmart and Amazon. That’s $40 off Nintendo’s standard Switch console. Sure, it’s not the fancier OLED model that came out last year, but this discounted price is $90 less than that model, and it, of course, plays all the same games.

The Nintendo Switch may feel like an aging console these days, as it’s five years old, but it’s still bolstered by excellent first-party Nintendo titles and a wealth of indie games — all of which you can take on the go or play docked on a TV. While many fans are thirsty for some kind of 4K-capable Switch Pro, there’s a reason Nintendo continues to have strong sales, even if it may have peaked.

The standard Switch comes with a 720p 6.2-inch touchscreen and 32GB of onboard storage that you can — and should — upgrade with a microSD card. When playing on your TV with the included dock, it displays at 1080p resolution.

As for games and accessories, there’s no shortage of options out there, many of which have been discounted recently. Here are a few worthy of your consideration:

Pokémon Legends Arceus $50

$60

17% off A prequel to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, Pokémon Legends Arceus has you exploring the large, standalone areas of the Hisui region in an effort to catch and study pokémon as you build out the region’s first-ever pokédex. It represents a fairly radical shift in the Pokémon formula. $50 at Amazon (physical)

$50 at Walmart (physical)

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $40

$60

34% off Taking place in a massive open world, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild stresses exploration, experimentation, and emergent gameplay. While this isn’t the most recent title to feature Link, it remains an essential entry in the franchise. It offers all of the hallmarks of a traditional Zelda title, including challenging combat and puzzles, but within a gorgeous, open-world design. $40 at Walmart

$33 at GameStop (used)

Super Mario Odyssey $50

$60

17% off The keystone Mario title for the Nintendo Switch, Super Mario Odyssey, doesn’t disappoint. The latest installment in the Mario franchise brings plenty of fun, new mechanics, and ample charm. $50 at Target

$50 at Amazon

SanDisk microSD card (200GB) $26

$35

26% off The standard Nintendo Switch ships with 32GB of internal storage, which won’t get you very far when it comes to downloading games. Adding a 200GB microSD card is a smart, relatively affordable way to give your storage a boost. $26 at Amazon

