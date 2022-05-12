The latest Apple TV 4K is more affordable than ever today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re an Apple fan looking for a high-end streaming device or are shopping for a good graduation gift, the latest Apple TV 4K is currently on sale in the 32GB configuration at Amazon for $149.99 ($30 off), a record low. Despite using a similar design to prior models, the 2021 edition offers significantly improved performance thanks to its A12 Bionic processor. It also offers support for Wi-Fi 6 and HDMI 2.1, and it includes a better Siri Remote that’s easier to use (and less fragile).

While you can certainly buy more affordable streaming gadgets, like a Chromecast for Fire TV Stick, the Apple TV 4K offers the best overall streaming experience, especially if you’re deeply embedded in the Apple ecosystem. It boasts a combination of great user experience, reliable performance, Dolby Vision and Atmos support, and add-ons like Apple Arcade and Apple Fitness Plus that you won’t find in cheaper 4K streaming gadgets.

We don’t think the improved performance justifies upgrading if you already have the last-gen Apple TV, but if you’ve own something older or don’t own a streaming device at all — like high-school grads leaving home for the first time — this could be a good deal to take advantage of. Read our full review.

Looking to step up your drone photography? DJI’s Mavic 3 is the best consumer drone for video and photography you can currently buy, offering excellent image quality and several impressive features. It’s not only capable of shooting 4K video at up to 120fps like the Mavic 2 Pro but it also boasts a longer flight time of 46 minutes. It’s also DJI’s first drone that can transmit a 1080p / 60fps live feed to the included RC Pro Controller, meaning the camera view is displayed at specifications more similar to what is actually being recorded.

While we were disappointed in its telephoto lens and its lack of some features — namely the ability to capture panorama photos and hyperlapse images — DJI’s Mavic 3 remains a great choice for more experienced drone pilots. Its main drawback is that it’s typically expensive at $2,199, but, today, you can get it for $2,049 when you buy it from Amazon or DJI. That’s still not cheap, but it is the best deal we’ve seen since the drone launched last year. Read our review.

Elgato’s Facecam is one of our favorite webcams, offering great performance and video quality as well as a variety of other niceties. It’s capable of recording at 1080p with up to 60 frames per second. It also supports an 82-degree field of view and offers a useful fixed focus, which means you won’t have to worry about the lens going in and out of focus while moving about. Plus, you have the option of using the webcam’s companion software to customize how you look, which is handy for Zoom calls. Other things we liked about the webcam were the included privacy cap and the tripod thread on its bottom, something that allows creators and other users to easily mount it to a tripod.

That said, the Facecam is not without its flaws. It doesn’t come with a built-in microphone, for instance, which could be a big drawback for those who don’t already own a standalone mic or a headset. It’s also expensive, though, luckily, a few retailers are now selling it at a new all-time low. Typically $199.99, it’s on sale for $149.99 at Amazon, Elgato, and Best Buy.

If you were unable to pick up the 2021 Echo Show 8 while it was discounted during last week’s Mother’s Day sales, GameStop (of all places) is currently offering you another chance to save on the second-gen smart display. Normally $129.99, Amazon’s go-to model is on sale at GameStop for $90.99, which is just $1 shy of the all-time low we saw last week.

We consider the latest Echo Show 8 the best smart display for most people, one that improves upon its last-gen predecessor in a couple of meaningful ways. Unlike the first-gen model, for instance, the Alexa-enabled smart display is capable of keeping you centered in the frame as you move around on video calls. It also touts an improved 13-megapixel camera, including the ability to watch videos, make Zoom calls, and control smart home devices. Read our review.

Like the Apple TV 4K, Apple’s redesigned 24-inch iMac makes for a great graduation gift, especially since it’s a little less expensive today. Right now, you can buy the terrific desktop at Amazon in either pink or blue with an eight‑core CPU, seven‑core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB of storage for $1,149.99 instead of $1,299, which is a new all-time low.

The sleek, thin, and stylish machine comes equipped with Apple’s blazing-fast M1 processor and features everything you might need from a computer in a single package. This includes a good webcam, keyboard, mouse, display, speaker system, and microphones. Just note, however, that its port selection is rather limited — the base model only comes with two Thunderbolt / USB-4 ports and a headphone jack — and you can’t upgrade memory or storage after buying the computer. Still, we believe the 2021 model is the best iMac for most people, one that’s both fun and functional. Read our review.

