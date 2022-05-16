The MSI GS66 Stealth gaming laptop is cheaper than ever at Best Buy

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The Verge Deals team is ready to lead you into the week with some excellent savings on a variety of awesome tech. Our inaugural deal of the week is the MSI GS66 Stealth gaming laptop, which is currently available at Best Buy for $1,299.99, the lowest price we’ve seen yet for this configuration that typically costs $1,499.99.

The MSI GS66 Stealth is a slim yet powerful 15.6-inch laptop that weighs a little under five pounds. This laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7-11800H CPU and an Nvidia RTX 3060 graphics card, both of which should provide enough power to make good use of the 1080p display’s 240Hz refresh rate.

16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD round out the list of specs for this powerful laptop (here are the rest, in case you’re curious). The GS66 also comes equipped with a pair of USB-A ports, and one of its two USB-C ports is Thunderbolt 4-compatible. The laptop does have an HDMI out port, but unfortunately, Best Buy’s website doesn’t clarify whether it can support 4K output beyond a 60Hz refresh rate. Some small things that bugged us about this laptop were the slightly crowded keyboard layout and how audible the fans can get under load. But, provided you’re willing to look past these caveats, the GS66 provides a solid amount of bang for your buck. Read our review.

MSI GS66 Stealth $1,300

$1,500

14% off The MSI GS66 Stealth is a slim, lightweight gaming laptop that's equipped with an 11th Gen Intel CPU and an RTX 3060 graphics card. The 15-inch 1080p display also boasts a refresh rate of 240Hz. $1,300 at Best Buy

Costco subscribers can currently grab the ultrawide Samsung CRG9 curved gaming monitor for its lowest price ever. This $1,199.99 monitor is on sale right now for $899.99 at the big box retailer if you have a membership. This massive 49-inch monitor features a resolution of 5,120 x 1,440 and has a 120Hz refresh rate. This allows not just for an expansive field of view while playing your favorite games but also more than enough real estate to support several open windows simultaneously.

Some other cool gamer-centric features include support for AMD FreeSync 2, which aims to provide a smoother image while gaming by way of adapting the display’s refresh rate based on your system’s capabilities. The 4ms response time for this display is a little below par when compared to most high-end gaming monitors available today, but frankly, it should have little-to-no impact on your overall experience if you aren’t a pro-level gamer.

The CRG9 supports both HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, in addition to a variety of peripheral connectivity options, as well. In total, the monitor has four USB-A ports and a 3.5mm audio jack. The included stand allows for height, tilt, and swivel adjustments, but the CRG9 is also compatible with 100 x 100 VESA mounting brackets. Just make sure your mounting solution is rated to handle at least 25 pounds, as this monitor isn’t particularly light.

The last-gen model of the Asus Zephyrus M16 gaming laptop is matching its lowest price ever at Best Buy. This configuration typically goes for $1,849.99 but is currently on sale for $1,499.99 at Best Buy.

This slim and lightweight 16-inch laptop has a vivid QHD 16:10 aspect ratio display that has a 165Hz refresh rate. While the gaming performance could certainly be better, given its odd combination of an RTX 3060 and a high-end (but last-gen) Intel Core i9-11900H, it should be more than enough power for playing modern titles at respectable frame rates. The M16 rounds out its list of specs with 16GB of RAM and 1TB of SSD storage, so it should be versatile at running apps in and out of gaming.

The M16 includes a number of connectivity options as well, featuring a pair of USB-A ports, a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C port and another USB-C port. You’ll also find an Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.0b port, and a microSD card slot. Check out all of the specs right here.

This sale eliminates one of the larger gripes we had in our review of this model last year, which was the price. And while this doesn’t address the problems we had with its finicky trackpad, a price like this makes the Zephyrus M16 a more attractive option for anyone in the market for a gaming laptop.

Asus Zephyrus M16 $1,500

$1,850

19% off The 16-inch Asus Zephyrus M16 offers a 16:10 2560 x 1600 display and is powered by an 11th Generation Intel processor and an RTX 3060. $1,500 at Best Buy

The SteelSeries Aerox 5 wireless ultralight gaming mouse is currently discounted to $104.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, the lowest price ever for this mouse that typically sells for $139.99. Following the trend of other ultralight gaming mice, the Aerox 5 slims down by putting holes in as many places as possible without compromising its functionality.

This design choice can be divisive, especially if you suffer from trypophobia, but it’s tough to argue with the results when the Aerox 5 Wireless weighs in at a paltry 74 grams, just a little heavier than a regulation tennis ball. While you’d think that this form factor makes the mouse more susceptible to dust and water potentially damaging the internal components, worry not, as the Aerox 5 Wireless also has an IP54 weatherproof rating.

The sensor used in the Aerox 5 Wireless is capable of up to 18K DPI, and it has a total of nine programmable buttons. The mouse can reportedly last for up to 180 hours on a single charge, and the USB-C connection allows the battery to get around 40 hours of operation from just 15 minutes of charging. The Aerox 5 Wireless is also compatible with a broad variety of devices, thanks to its 2.4GHz and Bluetooth wireless connectivity. If you want to learn more about the SteelSeries line of ultralight mice, Cameron Faulkner performed a more detailed breakdown here.

SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless $105

$140

26% off The ultralight SteelSeries Aerox 5 Wireless is an acceptable compromise between weight and performance. Weighing in at just 74 grams, it features an 18K DPI sensor and can connect to devices either via Bluetooth or 2.4GHz wireless. $105 at Amazon

$105 at Best Buy

The Razer Iskur XL gaming chair has dropped to its lowest price ever on Amazon. Usually $599.99, this gaming chair is currently discounted to $399.99, a whole $100 cheaper than the standard sized Iskur. The Iskur XL doesn’t change much about the design of the standard model, but it is around 15 percent larger to provide a more comfortable experience for gamers that are taller than average. While the Iskur XL is recommended for anyone taller than six feet, there’s nothing to prevent shorter gamers from using this chair either, although their feet may struggle to stay flat on the floor.

Just like the standard model of the Razer Iskur, the XL variant features integrated lumbar support, adjustable armrests, a leatherette finish, and molded foam cushions that provide a firm platform for extended gaming sessions. The Iskur XL’s metal and plywood frame is rated to handle loads up to 400 pounds.

Razer Iskur XL Gaming Chair $400

$599

34% off Razer’s initial foray into gaming chairs, the Razer Iskur, features dense memory foam cushions that are coated in synthetic leather. The Iskur can be adjusted to accommodate a variety of desk setups and body types, too, and the chair's armrests and lumbar support can be fine-tuned to ensure a comfortable and healthy sitting position. $400 at Amazon

A couple of odds and ends...

If you need to expand the capability of your 2020 or 2022 iPad Air, the Logitech Combo Touch Folio cover is discounted to $151.23 at Amazon from its usual $199.99 price. This cover is compatible with the fourth and fifth-gen iPad Air and allows you to convert Apple’s featherweight tablet into something of a laptop thanks to the integrated keyboard and trackpad.

The Tribit StormBox Micro is a pocket-sized Bluetooth speaker that’s discounted to around $38 at Amazon from its usual $59.99 when you clip the coupon on its product page. This is a solid deal if you need a compact, waterproof speaker.