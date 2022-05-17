Asus’ Chromebook Detachable CM3 drops to its lowest price of the year

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re shopping for a graduation gift, Asus’ Chromebook Detachable CM3 is our favorite detachable Chromebook and one of the best cheap laptops on the market. It functions as both a great tablet and a Chromebook, making it an excellent present for a graduating senior who doesn’t need a lot performance-wise. It’s a good buy that won’t totally break the bank, either, now that it’s selling at its best price of the year. Typically $369.99, the 10.5-inch tablet is on sale at Amazon with a MediaTek 8183 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage for $299.99, which is only $30 shy of the all-time low.

The Chromebook comes with a unique, dual-folding kickstand, meaning your giftee can either fold the CM3 so it stands up like a laptop or stand the tablet up horizontally. They won’t need to buy a stylus, either, as it comes with one built in. Other perks include a detachable keyboard with roomy keys, a fabric cover, and an impressive battery life that can last nearly 13 hours on a single charge.

As it’s a Chromebook with a MediaTek processor, be aware it can be sluggish when swapping tabs and using Google services like Gmail. However, it works fine for browsing and light gaming. So long as you don’t mind that it only comes with a USB-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack, it’s a solid Chromebook to gift a graduating senior. Read our review.

Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 $300

$370

19% off The Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 is the best detachable laptop with a built-in pen and detachable screen. It offers a unique dual-folding kickstand, making it possible to fold the tablet so it stands up like a laptop or stands up horizontally. $300 at Amazon

On the market for an excellent pair of true wireless earbuds for under $100? Right now, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Live are on sale at Amazon in black for $94.99 instead of $169.99 — a new all-time low for the retailer. Other colorways are currently discounted at Amazon as well, with the white and red versions going for $97.99 and the rest for $99.99, with Best Buy, Walmart, and Target matching said pricing on the latter models.

The unique bean-shaped earbuds may look different from others on the market, but The Verge’s Chris Welch liked their unconventional design and discovered they fit quite comfortably — so long as you don’t have very small ears. He also found that the earbuds produce powerful sound and showcase long battery life, ultimately leading him to give them an 8 out of 10 as a result.

While Samsung says they offer active noise cancellation, we found they don’t fully tune out the outside world. Rather, they silence very low frequencies, like the rumbling of a train as opposed to a fellow passenger’s phone conversation. If that doesn’t matter to you, though, these are some solid true wireless earbuds and an excellent deal. Read our review.

If Asus’ Chromebook Detachable CM3 is a little out of your budget but you still want to gift your graduate a Chromebook, Lenovo’s 10.1-inch Chromebook Duet is once again selling for under $200 at Best Buy. Regularly $299.99, you can buy the budget-friendly Chromebook with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage right now for just $189, an all-time low.

While it lacks the CM3’s built-in stylus and only comes with a single USB-C port, the Duet still impressed us by lasting over 11 hours on a single charge as we made Zoom calls and ran through a range of tabs and apps, including Gmail, Slack, and Facebook. Plus, like the CM3, your giftee can use it either as a tablet or laptop, and it comes with a detachable keyboard and kickstand cover. We also liked its 16:10 aspect ratio display, but keep in mind both the keyboard and touchpad are quite small and that the Chromebook is not particularly powerful. Still, it’s a nice, affordable Chromebook your giftee can use to perform basic, everyday tasks and easily carry around while on the go. Read our review

Lenovo Chromebook Duet $189

$299

37% off The Chromebook Duet boasts long battery life and has a 16:10 aspect ratio display to fit more content on the screen at once. The Duet can be used as a tablet or a laptop. On the downside, it has just one USB-C port and no 3.5mm headphone jack. $189 at Best Buy

If you’ve got big wrists and have been waiting for a good deal on the Apple Watch Series 7, today’s your lucky day. Amazon is currently taking $99 off of the 45mm, LTE-equipped model in blue, selling it for $430, which is a new all-time low. Apple’s latest model boasts a bigger display than prior generations and faster charging as well as perks like IP6X dust resistance and an always-on display. It also comes with all the latest advanced health sensors, making this a great smartwatch for iPhone users who prioritize health features.

| Image: Apple Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm, LTE) $430

$529

19% off The larger 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 comes in a number of styles with either GPS or GPS and LTE. $430 at Amazon

