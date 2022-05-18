Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re reading The Verge and you’re a mechanical keyboard fan (and why wouldn’t you be both?), we’ve got an exclusive deal right up your alley. Drop is running a 20 percent discount on some of its popular mechanical keyboard keycap sets, just for you.

Aside from typing feel and sound, the colorful stylings of keycaps are the thing that often draws people to mechanical keyboards and has helped fuel this recent resurgence in the scene. There’s just something so cool about a board with some exquisitely vivid colors that pop. While there are many, many styles out there — some of which are clones of popular designs — Drop collaborates with designers to offer a variety of quality keycaps.

This sale includes options like the RedSuns GMK Samurai set in tenkeyless layout for $80 ($20 off), the light-blue MiTo GMK Belafonte set for $124 ($31 off), and the gray-and-white Oblotzky SA Oblivion V2 set for as low as $33.60 ($8.40 off). If you prefer a more conventional look, the GMK white-on-black set is $88 ($22 off). And for those who want something truly unique, the MiTo GMK Pixel set eschews alpha legends entirely in favor of stylized arrows for $112 ($28 off).

All of these keycaps are designed for MX-style keyboard stems and made with double-shot ABS plastic, so the legends don’t wear away with use — though they may get a little glossy over time from finger oils. The GMK caps are made in Germany, while the Oblotzky set is made in the US. Remember to use promo code VERGE20 at checkout to claim your juicy discount and click-clack away.

Drop + MiTo GMK Belafonte Keycap Set $124

$155

20% off This collaboration between Drop and designer MiTo pays homage to The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou. It’s made in Germany by GMK Electronic Design GmbH out of double-shot ABS plastic with MX-style stems and a Cherry profile. Verge Deals readers get 20 percent off with the exclusive promo code VERGE20. $124 at Drop

Drop + RedSuns GMK Red Samurai keycap set $80

$100

20% off Inspired by Samurai armor and with legends that include Japanese Hiragana, this Drop keycap set by designer RedSuns is made by GMK in Germany. The double-shot ABS caps come in TKL, 65-percent, and full-size layouts. Verge Deals readers get 20 percent off with the exclusive promo code VERGE20. $80 at Drop

Drop + Oblotzky SA Oblivion V2 keycap set $34

$42

20% off Drop’s collaboration with Oblotzky Industries on the Oblivion colorway is offered a la carte, with the alpha keys and modifiers being sold separately, allowing some mix-and-match. These ABS keycaps are SA profile, meaning they have a spherical contour that your fingers gently sink into as you type. Verge Deals readers get 20 percent off with the exclusive promo code VERGE20. $34 at Drop

A good keyboard deserves a great mouse to pair it with, and Logitech’s excellent G Pro X Superlight is currently available for $109.99 in black at Amazon. This is a high-performing gaming mouse that can appeal to even non-gamers, thanks to its no-frills looks. The average person could be hard-pressed to tell that this mouse is rated for esports-level performance if they just saw it sitting on a desk at the office. Aside from discreet looks, its strengths lie in its lightweight build — weighing only around 63 grams. On the software side, you have to deal with the gaming-focused Logitech G Hub app, but it allows you to customize the two extra buttons and tweak the DPI sensitivity of its Hero sensor to your heart’s content. Tune it to your liking and zip around your shooter game of choice for some 360-no-scope joy. Or, you know, some really long spreadsheets.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight $110

$160

32% off Logitech’s G Pro X Superlight is its lightest mouse yet, weighing just about 63 grams and maintaining the 25,600 DPI Hero sensor as its predecessor. It’s also got a clean and minimal design, with a single LED just for displaying battery level. $110 at Amazon

Apple’s AirPods from late-2021 have once again inched closer to their best price. The third-gen AirPods are selling for $149.99 at Amazon and Walmart, just $10 short of Black Friday and Cyber Monday times. This discount of about $29 nets you wireless earbuds for Apple devices that feature improved sound over its predecessors, spatial audio, and a MagSafe-compatible wireless charging case. They may not have active noise cancellation and optional silicone tips for a better fit, like the pricier AirPods Pro, but they’re water and sweat-resistant for the occasional workout. Read our review.

AirPods (third-generation) $150

$179

17% off Similar in appearance to their sleeker sibling, the AirPods Pro, the latest entry-level AirPods boast a new charging case and shorter stems. They’re also water-resistant, unlike the 2019 model, and sport better battery life. $150 at Amazon

$150 at Walmart

You probably hear “military-spec” or “military-grade” thrown around all the time. It’s what a lot of brands spout when trying to make a lifestyle product sound tough and cool. The Garmin Instinct Tactical fitness tracker has some specs to prove it, meeting military standard 810G for thermal, shock, and water resistance — meaning it’s designed to take a lot of punishment. It also has some features that are specifically catered toward military personnel — like a night mode for use with actual night vision goggles. This is the kind of smartwatch for someone who values the expansive GPS tracking, which should cover even the most remote areas, and appreciates an aesthetic that’s reminiscent of G-Shocks.

Garmin’s Instinct Tactical is currently available at Amazon and Adorama for $199.99 — a $100 off its regular price of $299.99. It’s preloaded with workouts and tracking programs for swimming, biking, and even skydiving / airborne jumps.

Garmin Instinct Tactical $200

$300

34% off Garmin’s Instinct Tactical is designed to meet military-spec standards for thermal, shock, and water resistance. Its battery can last up to 14 days in smartwatch mode, and it uses multiple satellite systems to track and navigate in more remote places. $200 at Amazon

$200 at Adorama

