Epic is starting up another sales promotion for PC games available through its Epic Games Store. The Epic Mega Sale runs from today until June 16th at 11AM ET / 8AM PT and encompasses an unlimited-use 25 percent off digital coupon. This coupon stacks on top of ongoing sale prices, though you can’t use it on titles priced below $14.99. Epic is also releasing four free mystery games each Thursday during the promotional period, the first of which is Borderlands 3.

If you’ve seen or participated in previous sales events on the Epic Games Store, this may feel very familiar. A notable departure from those deals is that the coupon now offers a 25 percent discount, where it had previously provided a flat $10 off. With that change, this new Mega Sale coupon skews the best value towards pricier games, as a title costing $59.99 is discounted by $15 while a game right at the threshold of $14.99 only drops by $3.75.

While the coupon amount is different this time around, the usual restrictions apply — you can’t use it on in-game content like V-Bucks for Fortnight, and it only qualifies on games already released on the Epic Games Store (no preorders).

Borderlands 3 is free to add to your library on EGS and download today

Coinciding with the discount, Borderlands 3 is free to add to your library on EGS and download today. There will be three more free games revealed on subsequent Thursdays during the promotional period.

The digital coupon is applied automatically on one or more applicable games when added to your cart. Below are a few highlights of the over 1,600 games already discounted and what they will cost you once added to your cart with the additional 25 percent coupon: