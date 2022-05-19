Save $20 on several Pokémon games for Nintendo Switch

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re a Pokémon fan, loading up on some of the more recent titles for the Nintendo Switch doesn’t have to cost a fortune. Sadly, Pokémon Legends Arceus isn’t looped into this $20 off deal (although it is $10 off at Amazon), but these other games should help you get your gotta-catch-em-all fix for less. Best Buy and Amazon are each discounting Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl (the remakes of Diamond and Pearl, originally released for the Nintendo DS in 2006) for $39.99 each.

The biggest upgrade to these games is the full 3D treatment, though it plays a lot like those original titles. For people who don’t like to grind XP to level up each pokémon individually, you may be happy to know that these remakes have EXP share, which lets all of the pokémon in your party earn experience from battles. Read our full review.

If you want a less on-the-rails experience and are eager to explore an open-world, pokémon-filled environment, I suggest checking out either Pokémon Sword or Shield. These titles set the stage for Arceus’ more fleshed-out open-world traversal, but keep in mind that the battle system in these games isn’t as frenetic. Either would be a suitable game for someone who hasn’t played a Pokémon game before, as they’re welcoming and fairly easy. When these games released in 2019, my colleague Andrew Webster called them “the best Pokémon games in years.” Read our full review.

If you have room in your budget for a somewhat pricey but feature-packed fitness watch, our wearables and fitness tech reviewer Victoria Song thinks that $299.99 is a great price for the Garmin Fenix 6. It typically sells for around $350 but originally released for $599.99 back in late 2019. It features a 1.3-inch always-on display and a smattering of useful features, including wrist-based heart rate tracking and a pulse oximeter for sleep monitoring and to determine your blood oxygen levels at higher altitudes. For outdoor use, you can tap into its three-axis compass, gyroscope, and barometric altimeter, along with its comprehensive GPS support (GPS, GLONASS, and Galileo).

Garmin Fenix 6 $300

$500

41% off The Fenix 6 has a 1.3-inch always-on display and a 47mm case, along with broad GPS support and plenty of sensors to track health and traversal metrics on the go. Garmin claims that it can last 36 hours per charge in GPS mode or up to 14 days in smartwatch mode. $300 at Amazon

As wall chargers become equipped with higher wattages, resulting in even faster charging (finally!), it might be wise for you to upgrade some of your USB-C cables to play nicely with them. I say that now as my colleague Umar Shakir just published a review of Ugreen’s $179.99 Nexode charger that can divvy up to 200W among six devices at once or up to 100W to a single device. It seems like an impressive device.

If you want a 100W-certified USB-C cable, you can actually luck out with this deal at Amazon that includes two of Ugreen’s 100W-ready cables in a pack for just $15.99. They’re normally $18.99, but make sure that you clip the $3 coupon on the product page to get the lowest price.

Ugreen 100W USB-C cable (two-pack) $16

$19

16% off These cables from Ugreen are six feet each, and they support charging speeds of up to 100W, making them a suitable fit for tablets, some laptops, phones, and other portable gear. $16 at Amazon

The Xbox Series S hasn’t been too difficult to find in stock across the country, but awesome deals on the console still only happen once every month or so. If you don’t want to pay the full $299.99 retail price (and are alright with going refurbished), Woot has a great deal you might be interested in. The Series S in “grade-A refurbished” condition costs $239.99 when purchased through the Woot mobile app for iOS or Android. Just so you know, Woot claims that it will only have “minimal cosmetic damage” at most and that it has a 90-day warranty through Woot. An Asurion protection plan can be purchased through Amazon and applied to the purchase.

To sweeten the deal, this console includes 1,000 V-Bucks for use in Fortnite and 1,000 credits to be used in the game Rocket League. Read our review of the Series S.

Microsoft Xbox Series S $240

$300

21% off The Xbox Series S is smaller than the 4K-capable Xbox Series X, but it can still tackle the same digital games — albeit at 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution. $240 at Woot (grade-A refurbished)

A couple more deals for your Thursday