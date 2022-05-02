Apple’s latest iPad Mini is $100 off for the first time

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

There’s a veritable spoil of deals happening today, and I’m excited to share some of them with you. The most impressive (and unexpected) deal is on Apple’s 2021 iPad Mini, which received a design overhaul similar to the iPad Air. Normally $499.99 for the 64GB Wi-Fi version, you can get it for just $399.99 today at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. That beats the best-ever price by nearly $50. Given that it’s such an aggressive, out-of-nowhere deal, this one might see some color options sell out quickly. And if you’re interested in more storage, the 256GB configuration is $100 off, too, costing $549.99 instead of $649.99.

The 2021 iPad Mini features an 8.3-inch display and is powered by the A15 Bionic chipset. One of the big advantages that it has over the more affordable base iPad is its USB-C charging port, which allows for broader compatibility with accessories. The second-generation Apple Pencil can snap onto its side to recharge to boot. Read our review.

It’s also a banner day for Nintendo Switch owners who haven’t yet purchased Animal Crossing: New Horizons. The chill game where you craft, meet fellow islanders, catch bugs, and more is down to $39.99 at GameStop, Best Buy, and Target. The game usually costs $59.99, and, among Nintendo’s exclusive titles for the Switch, price drops haven’t taken this game below $15 off. But today you can get $20 off the title in either digital or physical versions. Read our review.

While on the topic of Switch games, Ring Fit Adventure is also seeing a return to its lowest price. Normally $79.99 (and at one point, extremely tough to find at the normal price earlier in the pandemic), it’s now $54.99 at Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Amazon. This game includes a pilates ring, and, with its single-player campaign, it will have you stretching, doing yoga poses, squats, and more to defeat enemies. It’s a surprisingly fun (and physically engaging) experience. The kit includes a leg strap, which you’ll also be able to use with Nintendo Switch Sports to play soccer.

The good deals aren’t stopping yet. Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy are hosting a great price on the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 — Apple’s latest smartwatch. Normally $399, it’s back down to its lowest price yet at $329. We’ve seen this price a couple of times, but a $70 discount on the latest Apple product is nothing to sneeze at. This price is valid on several colorways, including Watches that include blue, green, black, red, or white bands. Read our review.

If you have a bigger wrist or just prefer a larger display, the 45mm model isn’t much more costly. There’s a $70-off deal happening with this one, too, dropping the price to $359.

Some other deals to kick-start your Monday