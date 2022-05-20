Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’d like to bolster your home security while making it a little smarter in the process, some of Ring’s best security devices are selling at new all-time low prices. Starting us off, Ring’s excellent Floodlight Cam Pro costs $199.99 instead of $249.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. We consider this the best floodlight camera for people who are heavily invested in the Amazon Alexa ecosystem. It has similar guts to the Ring Pro 2 video doorbell camera, providing 1080p resolution footage but with exceptionally bright 2000-lumen lights. It also has a loud 110dB siren to keep would-be intruders away.

We were impressed with its crisp video quality, excellent digital zoom capability, and adjustable motion detection features. Keep note, though, that this floodlight camera delivers a livestream view to the app out of the box. You’ll have to pay for a Ring subscription plan (starting at $3 per month) to add extra features, like person detection and recorded video.

Ring Floodlight Cam Pro $200

$250

21% off The Ring Floodlight Cam Pro comes in a wired or plug-in version for flexible installation and delivers crisp, high-quality video with adjustable motion detection, 2000 lumens of light, and a good digital zoom. It only offers smart alerts for people or motion, however, and works with Ring or Alexa apps but not any other smart home platform. $200 at Amazon

$200 at Best Buy

Another stellar discount is on Ring’s Alarm Pro eight-piece starter kit, which costs $239.99 at Amazon and at Best Buy. Our reviewer Jennifer Pattison Tuohy thinks that this is an excellent home security system, as it also offers everything you need to easily set up your smart home, and it integrates well with other products in the Alexa ecosystem.

In addition to a base station (that’s doubles as an Eero 6 dual-band mesh Wi-Fi router), the kit comes with a motion detector, four contact sensors for doors and windows, a keypad, and a Z-Wave range extender to reach sensors that might be located far from the base station. However, it doesn’t offer compatibility with Google Home, Apple’s HomeKit, or IFTTT. Read our review.

Ring Alarm Pro eight-piece starter kit $240

$300

21% off The Ring Alarm Pro is a great security system, offering everything you need to easily set up your smart home as well as a built-in Eero Wi-Fi router and local storage for videos from Ring cameras. It doesn’t, however, offer 24/7 video recording, and it’s not compatible with Google Home, Apple’s HomeKit, or IFTTT, either. $240 at Amazon

$240 at Best Buy

Today is National Streaming Day (yes, that’s a thing apparently). Hulu has some festivities planned, including this deal where new and returning Hulu customers (who haven’t been subscribers for over a month) can pay just $1 per month for three months to get an ad-supported plan. Hulu typically charges $6.99 per month for this tier, which would add up to $20.97 for three months normally, so you’ll be saving about $18.

While you’ll have to put up with ads, this plan still grants access to all of Hulu’s movies and TV shows, and you can tune in from all kinds of devices, like your TV, through a streaming box, a tablet, a phone, a laptop, or a console. You’ll have to hurry, though: this deal will last through May 27th, at 11:59PM PT, or May 28th, at 2:59AM ET.

Hulu subscription (three-months, ad-supported) $1

$7

86% off You can get three months of Hulu’s ad-supported service for just $1 per month and get access to all Hulu’s TV shows and movies on a TV, streaming media player, tablet, laptop, console, and other devices. Two people are also allowed to stream on this plan at the same time as well. $1 at Hulu (per month)

Shopping for an affordable pair of true wireless earbuds? Skullcandy’s Jib True earbuds deliver a lot of functionality for far less than some of the most popular models. They’re our favorite pair of true wireless earbuds under $30, and they offer an IPX4 sweat resistance rating, a six-hour battery life, and even the ability to use either of Skullcandy’s Jib buds individually (that feature is surprisingly tough to come by at this price point).

Of course, given the price, there are drawbacks. The sound quality is fine but not great, and they don’t keep track of all the devices you’ve previously paired them to. If you can live with these slight inconveniences, you can buy the gray buds for just $21.99 instead of $29.99 at Amazon as well as Best Buy right now, which is the best price we’ve seen on the earbuds this year. If you’d prefer another colorway, Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo are selling other styles for $26.99 instead. It’s a bargain no matter the color that appeals to you most.

If you’re hunting for a graduation gift for a gamer, gifting the best wireless gaming mouse should be a welcome present. We’re talking about Logitech’s G502 Lightspeed, which is best used for gaming with its fast sensor and comfy design. But it’s a versatile gift your graduate can use for daily non-gaming tasks, too, like browsing the web. This mouse offers lengthy battery life and a nice range of customizable buttons, while boasting unique features like the ability to adjust the weight if you want to add more resistance.

Normally pricey at $149.99, you can currently pick up Logitech’s G502 Lightspeed for $113.65 from Amazon, GameStop, and Walmart. This is the best price we’ve seen since February.

