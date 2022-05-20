Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Did you know that today is National Streaming Day? Don’t worry if you forgot to get your significant other a gift or a card, we all forget these made-up-sounding days. What actually matters for these superfluous holidays is when there’s a tangible benefit, like a good deal. Thankfully, Hulu is offering a special promotion for this occasion, allowing both new and returning subscribers to get an ad-supported plan for $1 per month for the first three months — a savings of about $18.

This deal will sound familiar to some prior ones from Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and you may be eligible even if you’ve taken advantage of previous promos from Hulu. You have until May 27th at 11:59PM PT to claim it, and it’s available to entirely new subscribers as well as returning subscribers who canceled over one month ago.

After the $1 per month promotional rate ends, your account will automatically continue at the usual monthly $6.99 price. Just be sure to set a reminder to cancel before that if you plan to only binge what you can during the cheaper period.

86% off You can get three months of Hulu’s ad-supported service for just $1 per month and get access to all Hulu’s TV shows and movies on a TV, streaming media player, tablet, laptop, console, and other devices. Two people are also allowed to stream on this plan at the same time as well. $1 at Hulu (per month)