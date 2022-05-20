Costco members can now get discounts on Apple online services

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re a Costco member, you can currently cash in on sales for a variety of Apple online services. The big-box retailer has discounted subscriptions for Apple Arcade, Apple News Plus, and Apple TV Plus (via MacRumors). The going rate for a year of Apple TV Plus or Apple Arcade is usually $49.99, but either one is currently available through Costco for $44.99. A year of Apple News Plus would usually cost $119.99 when purchased on a month-to-month basis directly from Apple, but Costco has discounted that same subscription to just $89.99.

As the name suggests, Apple Arcade grants access to a number of exclusive mobile games that are unavailable on other devices. Just note that you’ll have to pay a fee to purchase games in addition to your Apple Arcade subscription.

Apple News Plus consolidates the paid subscriptions from a number of news outlets including the Los Angeles Times and The Wall Street Journal. You also get unlimited access to a wide variety of magazines, like The New Yorker, Popular Science, Sports Illustrated, and Wired.

Like many other streaming services, Apple TV Plus comes with its own library of original and exclusive content. This platform is the only place you can currently enjoy shows like Ted Lasso, For All Mankind, and Central Park. However, unlike other Apple services, Apple TV Plus is available on a variety of platforms outside of the Apple ecosystem, including Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices.