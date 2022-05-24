Today’s deals kick off with some great prices on Logitech gaming and streaming gear from Amazon’s deal of the day, and just like monkey see, monkey do, Best Buy is following suit and matching many of those prices.
The selection of discounted Logitech products ranges from mice and headsets to steering wheels and a webcam. There’s even a Blue Yeti USB microphone kit with a Compass desk mount for $143.99 (about $46 off compared to buying them separately) that’s ideal for podcasting and streaming — and because Logitech actually owns Blue. A lot of these deals are great, but let’s dive deeper into some of our favorites.
One of our overall top choices for gaming headsets is the Logitech G435 Lightspeed wireless. It currently sits number one in our ranks for the best multiplatform wireless gaming headset in our buying guide, and for good reason — it’s light and comfy, it supports PlayStation consoles as well as the Nintendo Switch and PCs, it packs Bluetooth connectivity for use with phones, and it’s quite stylish. Logitech hit it out of the park with some fun color options, and they’re all discounted today to just $49.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, matching their lowest price to date. This headset is a great value at its full price of $79.99, so it’s even better to get them for $30 off.
The Logitech G Pro X Superlight is an exceptional wireless mouse with an esports pedigree, and you can get it today at Amazon or Best Buy for $139.99 in all three color options — black, white, and a striking magenta. We just saw this mouse drop to a lower price about a week ago, but it was only available in black and sold out quickly.
The G Pro X is a very lightweight mouse, clocking in at about 63 grams. It’s also got Logitech’s popular Hero sensor for precise control or quick flicks, and five programmable buttons. While there are cheaper mice out there, this one is a great choice if you want one that’s light without being perforated with a bunch of holes and glowing bright with LEDs. For a gaming mouse, dare I say it’s even a bit sophisticated.
Our next favorite piece of discounted kit for today is Logitech’s StreamCam webcam, which is discounted to an all-time low of $119.99 ($50 off) in black at Amazon. This model is one of our favorite step-up options for those seeking better webcam image quality. Logitech’s software offers a lot of manual control and settings adjustments for the StreamCam, so you can custom-tailor the look of its 1080p feed to your liking. It supports up to 60 frames per second for a smoother and less jittery stream and fares quite well in difficult lighting. Lastly, one of the tricks up its sleeve is how easy it is to mount in horizontal or vertical orientation to easily adapt to whatever needs you have on your livestream or video recordings.
Sticking with some well-established products we like that are on sale for sizable discounts, the iRobot Roomba i7 vacuum is on a huge discount in refurbished condition from Woot. You can get the standard Roomba i7 for just $249.99, which is about $315 cheaper than a new condition one currently available on Amazon. Woot is also offering the refurbished Roomba i7 Plus, the same model with an included auto-emptying station, for $399.99 (half the price of a new one on Amazon). Both of these come with 90-day warranties from Woot.
The Roomba i7 has been around for a few years now, but while there are much newer models available this deal is offering a higher-end model at much lower prices. They may be refurbished and lack a few small features that newer models have, like being able to work in dark rooms, but they still get software updates and work well. Read our review.
Now for something fresh and new. Samsung’s colorful 32-inch M8 smart 4K monitor was announced back in January for CES, and the white model is already $100 off at Amazon, Best Buy, and direct from Samsung. This drops the price of this fresh panel to $599.99 from its MSRP of $699.99. We haven’t tested this monitor yet — though you can rest assured that a review will happen — but it’s an interesting one from Samsung. It’s got a design that doesn’t look too foreign from Apple’s stylings with the M1 iMac refresh, albeit with a much smaller chin. In addition to 4K resolution and HDR 10+, the M8 has a built-in webcam and speakers. It also supports a lot of streaming services like Netflix, Apple TV Plus, and Disney Plus. It’s even controllable via voice assistants — and thankfully not just Bixby.
While we look forward to putting the Samsung M8 through its paces and seeing how it compares to the much pricier Apple Studio Display, if you want to be an early-ish adopter at least you can get it for $100 less.
A few more deals worth checking out:
- B&H Photo has a three-light kit of Rotolight Neo 2 LEDs and light stands for $599 (50 percent off) for today only. That may still sound pricey, but these compact lights pack quality LEDs for photo and video work — with adjustable color from warm to daylight-cool.
- The 8BitDo Pro 2 controller for Nintendo Switch is on Amazon Lightning Deal for $28.99 ($6 off) in gray or classic edition. It’s a great wired controller that’s affordable, and also supports Windows, Android, and Raspberry Pi. Read our review.
- Amazon has the JBL Charge 5 Bluetooth speaker in a handful of color options for $149.95 ($30 off). This deal is just in time to jumpstart your summer adventures, and this model offers excellent battery life that can even be used to charge your phone or tablet. Read our Bluetooth speaker buying guide.
Loading comments...