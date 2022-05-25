Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Sony’s annual Days of Play promotion has kicked off once again, offering many quality discounts on PlayStation games and accessories. In the past, this event has even seen the launch of limited edition consoles, but that feels like a distant memory now — much like easily buying a console without an online queue.

The good news is that you can save on some recent releases, like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as Sony’s first discount across the full line of colorful DualSense controllers. These deals run through June 8th, with some accessory discounts lasting through June 11th or once they sell out. Here are some notable ones most worthy of your money.

Accessories

First up, a product we don’t often see on sale is the Sony Pulse 3D wireless headset for PS5 and PS4. This is the latest offering of a first-party gaming headset from Sony, and you can pick it up for $89.99 at Sony, Best Buy, or Amazon in either black or the original white. That’s $10 off from its usual pricing of $99.99. While there are many great headsets to choose from, this is the most cost-effective way to use Sony’s 3D audio feature for the PlayStation 5.

PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers are also discounted, with a slightly steeper sale that now extends for the first time to the recently released colors. The DualSense supports all kinds of excellent haptics and unique rumble features for PS5 games that go the extra mile of supporting it, and overall it’s just a great controller — with the small exception being its mediocre battery life. You can get your choice of DualSense color for about $59 to $59.99 at retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and directly from Sony. This knocks about $10 off the white, black, and red colors while you’re saving $15 on the newer purple, pink, and blue colors. It’s a good time to pick up a colorful DualSense or two of your choice.

Games

There are many digital titles on sizable discounts across the PlayStation Store. While there are too many to list, there are some key standouts like Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga for $47.99 ($12 off), MLB The Show 22 for $39.59 on PS4 or $49.59 on PS5 (about $20 off each), Dying Light 2 Stay Human for $47.99 ($12 off), and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart for $39.89 (about $30 off).

Some retailers are also offering similar discounts on physical copies if you prefer a disc. That includes Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection for $29.99 ($20 off) at Best Buy and Amazon, Sackboy: A Big Adventure for $29.99 ($30 off) at Best Buy and Amazon, and The Nioh Collection for $39.99 ($30 off) at Amazon and directly from Sony.

With this sale running for two weeks, we may see even more gaming discounts pop up around it to take advantage of the buzz. For example, even Elden Ring is $50.99 ($9 off) right now for the PS5 version at Best Buy. So it’s a good time to save on all kinds of games.