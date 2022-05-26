The HP Envy x360 2-in-1 is on sale for its lowest price ever at HP

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

With Memorial Day right around the corner, many retailers are putting some awesome deals into effect early. For instance, the HP Envy x360 13 convertible laptop is currently available for $854.99 at HP instead of its usual $1,099.99 when you check out with the code 5MDSHP. This well-built 13-inch convertible laptop offers excellent productivity performance thanks to its Ryzen 7 5800U processor and even managed to surprise us with its capability in handling games with its integrated AMD Radeon graphics.

The multitouch-enabled IPS display features a resolution of 1920 x 1080, and while a screen with 400 nits of brightness is far from the brightest screen available, it's more than sufficient for combating glare in brighter environments. In addition to its powerful processor, the Envy x360 also includes 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage that can be expanded with the built-in microSD card slot. Other connectivity options include a pair of USB-A ports and a single USB-C port, and while the lack of Thunderbolt 3 or HDMI connectivity may be a problem for some, we still consider this one of the best 2-in-1 laptops you can currently buy. Read our review.

Adorama has discounted the $1,099 configuration of the LG Gram 15 to just $799. This isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for this featherweight laptop but remains an excellent value for anyone seeking an alternative to Apple’s ultrabooks. As the name suggests, one of the biggest selling points of the Gram 15 is its weight, which comes in at a paltry 4.2 pounds. The 15-inch IPS display features a 1920 x 1080 resolution and is powered by an integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics card.

While the 512GB SSD is pretty much par for the course in terms of storage for ultraportables, the Gram 15 also manages to squeeze in 16GB of RAM, making it just a little more capable of handling multiple open applications. Rounding out its list of specs, the Gram 15 includes an Intel Core i5-1135G7 CPU, which is more than capable of handling the majority of workday applications. While we haven’t reviewed the LG Gram 15, we have reviewed the 17-inch model here.

If you’re already thinking ahead to next school year, the Acer Swift 3 is currently discounted to $649.99 on the Acer website. This laptop typically costs $899.99 and is an excellent choice for the college-bound thanks to its versatility and lightweight design. This 14-inch laptop uses an IPS display powered by an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU and is equipped with 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

The build quality and relatively dim display may leave a little to be desired, but the Swift 3 manages to pack in an impressive amount of connectivity options into a portable chassis at an approachable price point. In total, the Swift 3 includes three USB-A ports, an HDMI port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a single Thunderbolt 4-compatible USB-C port as well. While the integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU isn’t well-suited to gaming, the Swift 3 makes an excellent budget-conscious laptop that's capable of putting in the work. Read our review.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is on sale at Lenovo for $379.99 instead of $679.99, matching the lowest price ever for this unique tablet. In addition to being larger than the average tablet with a 13-inch screen, the most distinctive feature of the Yoga Tab 13 is its large adjustable handle. Besides providing a convenient way to hang the tablet on a variety of surfaces, this also allows the tablet to serve as an external monitor for any device that can be connected either via Mini HDMI or USB-C. The extended area that juts from the tablet also houses the large stereo speaker, lending it a much broader sound profile.

The 13-inch touchscreen display has a resolution of 2160 x 1350 with a refresh rate of 60Hz and Dolby Vision, which allows for greater depth of color. While some of these features may give the Yoga Tab 13 the appearance of a laptop, it’s still powered by the Android 11 OS and running on a Snapdragon 870 mobile CPU, even though its 8GB of RAM makes it slightly more capable when running several apps in tandem. One important note regarding the specs, however, is that the tablet is limited to 128GB of storage, and without a microSD card slot, you’ll have to rely on external storage if you find yourself in need of additional space.

A few more for your consideration...