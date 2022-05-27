Bose’s noise-canceling QuietComfort 45 headphones are $50 off today

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re planning on flying this summer, a good pair of noise-canceling headphones that can help you tune out fellow passengers like the Bose QuietComfort 45s can come in handy. Regularly $329, you can buy them right now for $279 from Amazon, Best Buy, and Bose, which matches its all-time low and is the first significant discount we’ve seen in months.

These are the most comfortable noise-canceling over-ears we’ve tested, with oval ear cups that help to prevent ear fatigue while, say, on long flights. At the same time, they’re also pretty light and foldable, making them easy to carry with you and pack, and their 24-hour battery means you won’t need to worry about recharging them anytime soon. Other notable features include a useful transparency mode, which you can activate when you do need to be more aware of your environment, as well as USB-C. While they don’t offer the same bassy sound as Sony’s 1000XM4s or new 1000XM5s, they do offer the ability to customize bass and other EQ settings. Read our review.

If you’ve been considering buying a fitness tracker but you’re turned off by the Fitbit Versa and more expensive models, you’re in luck. Today, Walmart and Amazon are both selling the black Amazfit Bip S — our favorite budget-friendly tracker — for $49, its best price ever. The budget-based tracker offers an impressive two weeks of battery life, delivers accurate results, and even shares a few things in common with more expensive competitors.

Some of these features include a built-in GPS, continuous heart rate monitoring, advanced sleep tracking, and a colorful, always-on display — something not even the $279 Apple Watch SE offers. We admit that it’s not particularly attractive and functions more akin to a fitness tracker than a full-blown smartwatch, but the simple device does allow you to view notifications and even control music from your wrist. It even works with both iOS and Android, which can’t be said of a lot of wearables these days.

If you’re in the market for either a Chromebook or laptop, you might want to check out Lenovo’s ongoing Memorial Day sale. The retailer is currently offering up to 65 percent off various products, ranging from laptops to monitors, and right now, you can save $300 on our favorite premium Chromebook: the ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook. The discounted model comes equipped with an AMD Athlon Gold 3150C processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage, and it’s on sale for just $299 when you use promo code THINKMAY at checkout.

If you’re looking for a Chromebook that looks professional, this is the one to buy. In the world of Chromebooks, this convertible offers a solid, sturdy build akin to that of Apple’s MacBook. It also bears a resemblance to premium Windows ThinkPads, namely due to its aluminum design, the red TrackPoint in the keyboard’s center, and the small webcam shutter.

Like all devices, however, it has its drawbacks. This model’s processor isn’t well-suited for more demanding work, like video editing or gaming, though it is perfectly fine for carrying out everyday tasks and browsing. That said, if you don’t need much in the way of power and don’t mind that its battery life isn’t particularly great, it’s worth considering. Read our review.

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook $299

$599

51% off The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a convertible, premium Chromebook with a solid, sturdy build that targets adults and professionals. Right now, Lenovo is selling the model with an AMD Athlon Gold 3150C processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage for $299 instead of $599 when you apply promo code THINKMAY at checkout. $299 at Lenovo

For those who’ve managed to nab a PlayStation 5, you’re in luck once again: right now, you can pick up Sony’s DualSense Wireless Controller at an all-time low as part of Sony’s ongoing Days of Play promo. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Sony are all still currently discounting the innovative accessory in various colors — including the newer purple, blue, and pink shades. Regularly $74.99, you can buy the DualSense in the newer colors for $59.99 or the white, red, and black shades for $59.99 (normally $69.99).

These excellent controllers sport haptic vibrations and rear triggers with variable tension, which can help make select PS5 games like Horizon Forbidden West feel more immersive while playing. Now, if only the battery life was a bit better. Read our review.

