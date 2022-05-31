Sony’s XM4 noise-canceling headphones are almost $100 off at Woot

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

While Sony’s WH-1000XM5 recently debuted with a higher price and just a couple of improvements, you can pick up the still very good XM4 model for a low price at Woot. Normally $348, the silver model is available new for $259.99. It’s been about six months since we’ve seen a price beat this one. (Amazon sold them for $248 around Black Friday.)

This XM4’s color scheme is called “silver” by Sony, but I consider it to be a creamy off-white with gold accents. This model touted features that we were happy to see return in the latest version, like the 30-hour battery life and the ability to pair to two Bluetooth sources simultaneously as well as its automatic play / pause function that occurs when you put on or take off the headphones.

You can check out our review of the XM4s here, and, for the sake of comparison, here’s the review for the newer XM5 headphones.

Sony WH-1000XM4 $260

$350

26% off These over-ear headphones are some of the best noise-canceling headphones you can buy right now. They can last up to 30 hours on a single charge and provide a comfortable listening experience with plush ear pads. $260 at Woot (silver)

If you want to play against friends or strangers in Nintendo Switch Sports and other games online, you’ll need a Switch Online membership. Best Buy is hosting a good deal that bundles one year of the service (it’s the family membership, which grants online access for up to eight users on the same console) and a 128GB SanDisk microSD card for $34.99. You’re essentially getting the microSD card free, allowing you to greatly expand your Switch’s 32GB of internal memory to accommodate digital game downloads.

Nintendo Switch Online also lets subscribers back up their game saves in the cloud (handy in case your console ever goes kaput) and access a wealth of retro games, spanning the NES and Super Nintendo.

Nintendo Switch Online (annual family membership + 128GB microSD card) $35

$103

67% off You can get a complimentary 128GB microSD card for the Nintendo Switch when you purchase a one-year family membership to Nintendo Switch Online. This grants up to eight users access to online multiplayer and Nintendo’s catalog of retro games. $35 at Best Buy

Apple’s magnetic MagSafe Battery Pack that can snap onto the back of your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 series phone is $20 off at Amazon and Best Buy. Normally $99, it’s $79.99, which is close to the lowest price we’ve seen. It’s made to work best on the latest and greatest iPhones, but it can work as a stationary wireless charger for older iPhones, too. In addition, you can charge AirPods that support wireless charging.

If you plan to get this to take on the road, keep in mind that this little battery pack doesn’t have enough capacity to fully charge even Apple’s smallest iPhone. In our 2021 review, it achieved an 83-percent recharge of the iPhone 12 Mini before it zeroed out, and it took 130 minutes to do so. So, it’s not particularly fast or capacious in terms of battery juice, but it might get the job done for your needs.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack $80

$99

20% off Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack is the only option for magnetic wireless charging on the go that is integrated with iOS for visible charge levels. It does not pack enough juice to fully charge an iPhone 12 or 13, but it’s convenient for top-ups in a compact package. $80 at Amazon

$80 at Best Buy

This deal may not last for much longer, but Adorama is selling the Microsoft Xbox Series S console for $249.99 instead of its usual $299.99 price point. It slashed the price for Memorial Day, but you might have luck snagging a discounted console if you’re quick. For those who don’t know, this is the smaller and cheaper alternative to the tougher to find Series X. Compared head to head, the Series S doesn’t have as much grunt in terms of specs, targeting 1440p resolution in games instead of 4K. Also of note: it lacks a disc drive, and it has half the storage at 512GB. Read our review.

Microsoft Xbox Series S $250

$300

17% off The Xbox Series S is smaller than the 4K-capable Xbox Series X, but it can still tackle the same digital games — albeit at 2560 x 1440 QHD resolution. $250 at Adorama

Other deals to get your week started