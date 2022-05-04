Slashing prices on Star Wars gear for May the 4th

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

The 4th of May is upon us, which means that retailers everywhere are offering discounts on all of their Star Wars-inspired wares. Everything from rugs to pet toys is available for less than MSRP today. However, we’re focusing mainly on games and tech from the Star Wars galaxy. Many of these sales last only for today, so you’ll have to move fast to take advantage of these savings.

A galaxy of games

You can find nearly every game from the Star Wars library available for a discount today, whether you play on PC, Xbox, PlayStation, or Switch. You can even find classics like Star Wars Episode 1 Racer and Star Wars Republic Commando, but here are a few contemporary titles that we think deserve special attention.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga $45

$60

25% off Featuring an expansive cast, The Skywalker Saga is the definitive Lego Star Wars experience, tying together every mainline film from The Phantom Menace to The Rise of Skywalker. This game even includes characters from one-shot films like Rogue One and Solo. Just like other entries in the series, this title is chock-full of fan service and light-hearted humor that's sure to appeal to fans regardless of their age. $45 at Woot (Switch)

Star Wars Battlefront II: Celebration Edition $10

$40

75% off With the exception of the most recent Lego Star Wars title, The Skywalker Saga, you won’t find a more comprehensive collection of playable characters outside of Star Wars Battlefront II. Inspired by the class-based combat of the Battlefield franchise, Battlefront II is playable online or offline against bots. There’s even a co-op PvE mode that allows you to team up with your friends against waves of ravenous Ewoks. Honestly, if wrecking Ewoks online is wrong, then I don’t want to be right. $10 at Steam

$10 at Xbox

Star Wars: Squadrons $10

$40

75% off EA revitalized the Star Wars dogfighting experience with Star Wars Squadron, a tense, difficult, and immersive aerial combat game. Drawing from the classics like X-Wing and Tie Fighter, this game makes a compelling case for owning a VR headset. If you don’t audibly scream the first time you make a high-speed pass across the bridge of a Star Destroyer, you may want to check your pulse. $10 at Steam

$10 at Xbox

Mobile Accessories

Both OtterBox and Casetify have made some exclusive Star Wars-themed cases and other mobile accessories available starting today. Whether you need a phone case inspired by the Star Wars Marvel comics or a Death Star charging pad, these mobile accessories are perfect for any Star Wars fan.

OtterBox Star Wars accessories $55

$65

16% off Currently, you can save 15 percent on any Star Wars-themed phone case at OtterBox. A variety of designs are available ranging from the classic films to the Mandolorian embossed on either matte or clear Symmetry cases from OtterBox. $55 at OtterBox

Casetify Star Wars accessories $60 Casetify has a wide variety of Star Wars cases and other accessories available. In addition to phone cases, you can also find leather Apple Watch bands, wireless charging pads, and tablet cases all sporting themes from the original films. $60 at Casetify

Other cool stuff

A regular three-quart capacity Instant Pot normally costs $69.99, but you can currently grab this BB-8-themed Instant Pot on Amazon for $59.95. While it may not be able to pilot an X-Wing, it still packs all the functionality of a standard three-quart Instant Pot and won’t roll off your kitchen counter.

Jinx is having a sale on some excellent Star Wars apparel with designs inspired by some classic games. If you ever wanted a t-shirt inspired by Knights of the Old Republic, Tie Fighter, or other die-hard titles from the Star Wars franchise, you can currently grab one for $19.99.

The original adorable droid is back in Tamagotchi form. Right now you can adopt this R2-D2 virtual pet at Amazon for $11.19 instead of the usual $19.99.

