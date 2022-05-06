The 16-inch HP Omen gaming laptop is its lowest price ever at HP

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

We’re heading into the weekend with a bunch of awesome laptop deals. Kicking things off, we have an excellent configuration of the HP Omen 16 gaming laptop. Regularly $1,549.99, you can currently grab this configuration at HP for just $1,259.99 when you use the code 10GAMER2022 at checkout.

The HP Omen 16 has a 16-inch 1080p display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and this configuration is equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H CPU backed up by an RTX 3070 graphics card. Some additional specs include 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space, which may not last terribly long given how large game install sizes have gotten but should be enough for a handful of your favorite AAA titles.

The Omen 16 also supports a surprising number of connectivity options, including three USB-A ports, ethernet and HDMI hookups, and a single USB-C and SDXC card reader. However, the USB-C port doesn’t have Thunderbolt support due to its AMD processor.

HP Omen 16 $1,260

$1,550

19% off This 16.1-inch gaming laptop features AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800H processor and an Nvidia RTX 3070 graphics chip. Right now, you can save an additional $290 when you use the promo code 10GAMER2022. $1,260 at HP

The 16-inch model of HP’s Spectre x360 2-in-1 is on sale at Best Buy. This laptop usually sells for $1,629.99 but is on sale right now for $1,379.99, just $50 over the best price we’ve seen yet for this configuration.

This convertible laptop boasts an IPS touchscreen with a 3072 x 1920 resolution. In terms of power, it has Intel’s Core i7-11390H processor (with Iris Xe integrated graphics) and 16GB of RAM for sufficient multitasking capabilities.

Supplementing the 512GB SSD is an additional 32GB of Intel Optane storage, which helps to load any installed applications faster. You also have the option of expanding your storage via microSD cards thanks to the integrated SDXC slot. The Spectre 16 also has a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports, HDMI output, and a single USB-A port if you need it.

Another neat addition to this laptop is the inclusion of a rechargeable stylus, which may not be entirely necessary but is nice to have for a touchscreen display. Just don’t go looking for a place to put it on the Spectre 16 because you won’t find it.

One of the more distinct features of the HP Spectre 16 is its intelligent 5MP IR webcam. The built-in HP GlamCam application can dynamically provide lighting correction, reframing, and “Beauty Mode,” which can soften your webcam’s image.

We haven’t specifically reviewed the 16-inch model of this laptop, but we did get our hands on the 14-inch version that boasts many of the same features as this scaled-up model.

HP Spectre x360 16 $1,380

$1,630

16% off This 16-inch configuration of the 2-in-1 Spectre laptop from HP features an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11390H CPU paired with 16GB of RAM. In addition to the 512GB of storage, it also includes 32GB of Intel Optane memory to help speed up loading of more demanding applications. $1,380 at Best Buy

Two excellent Lenovo 2-in-1 laptops are matching their lowest prices ever at Best Buy. The Lenovo Yoga 7i normally retails for $1,149.99 but is currently down to $849.99, while the higher-end Yoga 9i is discounted to $1,349.99 from its usual $1,749.99 price.

Both models of this laptop feature a convertible 2-in-1 design and use integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics, but the similarities end there. The 7i is a 16-inch laptop with a 1080p IPS touchscreen display, and it’s powered by an Intel Core i7-1165G7 CPU. This laptop has 12GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. In terms of ports, the 7i has a pair of USB-A ports and two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports.

The 9i, by comparison, uses a smaller 14-inch chassis with a 4K LCD touchscreen. Powered by a slightly more powerful Core i7-1185G7 CPU, the 9i includes 16GB of RAM for better performance than the 7i but has the same 512GB of SSD storage. The 9i has a more limited port selection with just a single USB-A and two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, but it features an integrated stylus for drawing or jotting down notes. Another interesting detail is the leatherette finish on the top lid — a purely aesthetic feature, no doubt, but unique nevertheless.

We haven’t had a chance to directly review the Yoga 7i, but the Yoga 9i earned high marks from The Verge staffer Monica Chin for its excellent speakers and outstanding performance, despite the slightly dimmer LED display.

Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 $850

$1,150

27% off An ultra-slick 2-in-1 laptop from Lenovo, the Lenovo Yoga 7i 14 is a well-rounded ultraportable that can double as a tablet. This laptop is equipped with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, a 512GB SSD, and Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. $850 at Best Buy

Lenovo Yoga 9i $1,350

$1,750

23% off The Lenovo Yoga 9i is a portable, convertible laptop with standout audio and a garaged stylus. This model comes with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. $1,350 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 is currently discounted at both Amazon and Best Buy for $199.99. Normally, the 40mm, Bluetooth-enabled model goes for $249.99, and this discount matches the best price yet that we last saw about three months ago.

Compared to the previous model of Samsung’s flagship smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 4 is one of a few models to boast the latest Wear OS 3 software, and it has a bevy of sensors to track your fitness, monitor your heart rate, check for changes in weight, or alert you to irregular cardio activity. Though, as our review notes, you shouldn’t use this smartwatch as a doctor-replacing diagnostic tool to glean your overall health. The Galaxy Watch 4 is a well-built device without any show-stopping problems, but it’s not quite as nice as the Apple Watch.

Unlike many Wear OS watches, this model isn’t compatible with iOS. It’s an Android-only affair. That said, note that if you’re using the watch with an Android phone outside of the Samsung Galaxy ecosystem, you’ll have to install some Samsung apps to get the full experience. Read our review.

And a couple of gaming deals, too...

If you missed out on or overlooked the release of Bugsnax on PC or PlayStation back in 2021, this charming title and its free DLC, The Isle of Bigsnax, have been made available for a discount on the Nintendo eShop. Otherwise $24.99, you can currently catch this game for just $19.99.

Devolver Digital, publisher of weird modern classics like Hotline Miami and Enter the Gungeon, is currently having a sale on Steam with some titles being discounted by as much as 80 percent. Some other hot titles worth checking out include Shinobi-like platformer The Messenger and Strafe, the pseudo-retro shooter.

If you’re in the mood for a game that will ruin you emotionally, physical copies of The Last of Us Part II are currently on sale at Best Buy for $10 as opposed to its $60 launch price.