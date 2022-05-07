Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Elden Ring has been the talk of the town since its release in late February. It has taken over the landscape of gaming discourse, and for good reason. If you primarily play games on Sony’s PlayStation consoles, now is the perfect time to jump into FromSoftware’s open-world take on its acclaimed dark fantasy “Souls-like” formula. Amazon has both the PS4 and PS5 physical versions of Elden Ring for $49.94 — a discount of about $10.

That may not sound like a huge price cut, but the only sales on this hot title so far have been on the Xbox and PC versions. Plus, when you factor in how many hours you can pour into The Lands Between (many of us at The Verge have crossed the 100-hour mark on just our first playthrough), it makes it an even more significant value proposition. And if you get stuck, our pals at Polygon have written extensive guides to help you get un-stuck. Read our review.

Even if you are a PlayStation gamer, this next Xbox deal is still applicable to you. Microsoft’s Xbox Stereo Headset is down to its lowest price of $45 once again at Walmart. This wired headset may look like a proprietary product for Xbox, but its 3.5mm headphone cable means that it can work just as well on a PS4 or PS5 by plugging it into the controller. One of its handiest features — the rotating earcup that adjusts volume — even works on both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. This headset’s flexible compatibility also extends to the PC and Nintendo Switch as well.

While there are a whole lot of great headsets out there that offer many more features, the Xbox Stereo Headset is a great bang-for-your-buck if you want something that’s a little nicer than the most no-frills options on the market. The audio quality may not be the best for music, but it sounds good for games, and it’s paired with a good microphone. Read our review.

Related The best gaming headset deals you can get right now

Xbox Stereo Headset $45

$60

25% off Microsoft’s Xbox Stereo Headset offers a no-fuss, wired solution for gaming on the Xbox One and Series X / S, as well as PCs, and just about anything with a 3.5mm connection. The gaming headset looks similar to Xbox Wireless Headset, but it lacks features like the chat/game audio mix dial. $45 at Walmart

If you’re in the market for a Chromebook that feels more laptop than tablet, the Lenovo Flex 5 is a perfect midrange option that doesn’t break the bank, or feel too cheap. The 13-inch Flex 5 is down to $299 at Best Buy — a savings of $120 off its regular price of $419. This is a base-model with a Pentium 7505 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of eMMC storage. So while it’s not going to win many spec wars, it offers a lot at this discounted price, including and one of the best backlit keyboards among all Chromebooks we’ve used.

The Lenovo Flex 5 also has a much better port selection than most Chromebooks in this price range, featuring a microSD card slot and USB-C connections on both sides. Its main caveat is battery life, but unless you’re traveling frequently, it’s great to use as a traditional laptop or folded into tent mode with its touchscreen. Read our review.

Related The best Chromebook for 2022

Our final main deal for today is one that we covered earlier this week, but it’s such a good one that it’s worth mentioning again before the sale ends. The Roborock S7 robot vacuum is currently $479.99 at Amazon, when you click the $170 on-page coupon. This hybrid vacuum and mop usually sells for $649.99 and offers a lot great features, such as spot-cleaning, mapping software to navigate your home more efficiently, and it even automatically lifts its mop when rolling over carpeting. You can get the same S7 vacuum in a Plus version that includes a self-emptying dock for around $950, but rest assured that you can save the money and skip that added cost, as it has an unfortunate tendency of clogging.

While battery life could be better, the Roborock S7 is one of our top picks for the overall best robot vacuums you can buy, and it’s the overall best hybrid with a mop. This sale, which is set to expire tomorrow, makes it an even better buy. Read our review.

Roborock S7 $480

$650

27% off This multitasking robot mops and vacuums — and does both very well. It can even lift its mop to vacuum your rugs without getting them wet. It works with an auto-empty charging base (sold separately) and has Alexa, Google, and Siri voice control. $480 at Amazon

$650 at Walmart

Here are more weekend deals

If you missed Best Buy’s deal on Apple AirTags the other day, fear not. You can get now get that $89 price on a four-pack of Apple’s trackers at Amazon and Walmart. Read our review .

. Canon’s RF 50mm f/1.8 STM lens for its EOS R line of full-frame mirrorless cameras is $179 (about $21 off) at Amazon and B&H Photo. This fast-aperture focal length is often referred to as a “nifty-fifty” and it’s a staple among photographers who want an affordable lens that’s good for low-light, or taking pictures with some of that pleasing blur in the background.

The latest Echo Dot (fourth-gen) smart speaker with a built-in clock is $39.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. It costs a little more than the base Echo Dot, but it’s handy to have LEDs show you the time, temperature, or volume level adjustment in addition to all the Alexa voice assistant smarts. Read our review .

. Nomad, the accessory maker known its leather goods, has a 20 percent discount on select iPhone cases, AirPods case covers, Apple Watch bands, and other accessories with promo code MOM20. Today is the last day to take advantage of this deal.