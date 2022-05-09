Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

Now that Mother’s Day is over and you’ve once again proven you’re the best kid a mom could ask for, why not reward yourself with some gadget and gaming deals?

The Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are the latest flagship true wireless earbuds from Anker, and they’re back down to their lowest price of $129.99 at Amazon and Best Buy. One of the best things about this $30 discount is that it extends to all four colors: black, purple, gray, and white. The earbuds provide a lot of value, some quality sound, and even support nice extras like support for multipoint connections and Sony’s higher quality codec, LDAC. The active noise cancellation may not be the best around, but at $129.99, they’re closer in price to the base-model AirPods than pricier earbuds, offer a more unique look, and a come with a case that supports wireless charging. Read our review.

If you’re looking for an exceptional value today on a robot vacuum, the Ecovacs Deebot N8 Plus is currently $250 off as part of Best Buy’s deal of the day. The N8 line was the Ecovacs’ flagship before the new X1 series came around, and today’s discount knocks the N8 Plus down to just $399.99.

The N8 Plus is a midrange vacuum and mop hybrid, and it comes with a self-emptying station and lidar-powered mapping. It avoids obstacles as well, though it’s not the more advanced AI-powered smarts that newer vacuums use to avoid pet accidents on the floor. The N8 Plus’ mop doesn’t oscillate — it just drags it around to wipe the floor — though you’re getting quite the value for about $400, especially since most robovacs with self-emptying stations cost a fair amount more.

Ecovacs Deebot N8 Plus $400

$650

39% off The Ecovacs Deebot N8 Plus is a laser-mapping hybrid vacuum and mop robot with a self-emptying station. It features an estimated run time of 110 minutes before automatically returning to charge. $400 at Best Buy

There are a few great deals on Pokémon games available today, including remasters and sequels to some ’90s and 2000s-era classics. First, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are each $39.99 ($20 off) when you add them to your cart at Amazon and Best Buy. These are the latest Pokémon titles to get the remaster treatment, having launched last year on the Nintendo Switch with an all-new 3D style that has an especially cutesy charm.

Another notable sale going on is on New Pokémon Snap, the Switch sequel to the Nintendo 64 classic that has you photographing pokémon instead of catching or battling them. New Pokémon Snap is also on sale for $39.99 at Best Buy and Amazon, a discount of $20 that applies when you add the game to your cart at either retailer. It’s still an on-rails experience just like the original, but there are many more pocket monsters and areas to check out. Read our review.

If those titles feel a little too dated or nostalgia-reliant for your liking, Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield are also marked down to $39.99 at Best Buy. These are the latest releases in the mainline Pokémon franchise, exploring the new Galar region until the upcoming Pokémon Violet and Scarlet launch later this year.

Most MSI laptops are not going to win beauty contests, with the focus usually being on specs and performance more than design. However, I’ll acknowledge that the MSI Sword 15 is a bit more of a looker, with a silver-and-black build that keeps things tidy and some nice midrange specs. Best of all, you can get this 15-inch laptop with an 11th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, GeForce RTX 3050 Ti GPU, 512GB SSD, and 8GB of RAM for $799.99 as part of today’s deal of the day at Best Buy.

While we haven’t reviewed this model from MSI, its lower asking price makes it fairly appealing if you’re on a tight budget and in the market for a 15-inch gaming laptop. Its screen has a resolution of just 1920 x 1080, which is nothing amazing given the size of the panel, but the 144Hz refresh should help keep most games looking smooth on modest graphics settings.

MSI Sword 15 $800

$1,200

34% off If you’re looking for a midrange gaming laptop that won’t break the bank, the MSI Sword 15 has solid specs that should be powerful enough to run most modern games at respectable frame rates. $800 at Best Buy

The Backbone One is a great choice for a mobile gaming controller for your smartphone, but it’s still currently only available for iPhones. When it comes to Android users, one of the best options around for attaching a proper game controller to your phone is the Razer Kishi. Thankfully, the Razer Kishi is on sale at Amazon for $44.99, one of its best prices to date. The half-off discount comes at a great time since now you can play Fortnite for free with Xbox Cloud Gaming. The Kishi definitely gives you an edge over anyone using touchscreen controls, as it’s a proper controller with full-size buttons and triggers. It can also fit most Android phones and features a portable, fold-up design, which collapses to become smaller. It even offers passthrough USB-C charging for your phone. Read our review.

| Image: The Verge / Cameron Faulkner Razer Kishi for Android $45

$90

51% off Razer’s Switch-like controller is designed for mobile gaming and cloud-based gaming services. $45 at Amazon

