If you’re late on your spring cleaning, now is the perfect time to play catchup and save some money in the process. There are some great discounts running on Roomba smart vacuums from iRobot. These deals cover a couple of our favorite models, like the Roomba j7 and Roomba i3 EVO, both as standalone bots or with their respective auto-emptying stations. The discounts range from $100 to $200 off at a variety of retailers as well as directly from iRobot’s site, where the manufacturer indicates that the sale is running through June 18th.

For those looking to get the biggest savings on the best bot, the iRobot Roomba j7 and Roomba j7 Plus are both $200 off. The standalone vacuum normally runs $599, but it’s now $399 at Amazon, Best Buy, Wellbots, and iRobot. The j7 is our most recommended robot vacuum, named the overall best in our buying guide due in no small part to its obstacle avoidance and AI smarts for mapping out your home’s layout.

Adding to its versatility, if you opt for the Roomba j7 Plus model you get the auto-emptying docking station with it — allowing you to go up to 60 days between cleaning it out. The j7 Plus configuration normally runs $799, but you can get it now for $599 at Amazon, Best Buy, Wellbots, and iRobot. In effect, this $200 discount makes the auto-emptying station free. Read our review.

iRobot Roomba j7 $399

$599

34% off This robovac features obstacle avoidance that allows it to navigate around furniture and even smaller objects that it deems hazardous. Besides cleaning on a set schedule, the j7 can also jump to work via voice commands or the Roomba app. $399 at Amazon

$399 at Best Buy

iRobot Roomba j7 Plus $599

$799

26% off The j7 Plus is good at avoiding obstacles and features good battery life. Additionally, iRobot will replace the vacuum for free if it runs over pet waste within the first year of ownership. $599 at Wellbots

$599 at Amazon

If you’re on a tighter budget, the lower-priced Roomba i3 EVO offers a very compelling value proposition for a robot vacuum that definitely doesn’t suck. Actually, it sucks quite a lot, but... you know what I mean.

The i3 EVO is a more modestly-priced vacuum from iRobot, but it cleans about as well as the pricier j7. It just lacks some of the extra niceties that the j7 has, like obstacle avoidance. It still has rubber brushes that reduce the chance of building up tangled hair, and it’s been getting its fair share of notable software updates from iRobot that add new features.

A standalone Roomba i3 EVO normally costs $349, but now it’s just $249 at Amazon, Wellbots, Best Buy, and iRobot. That $100 off is about as good as it gets. If you want to step up to the i3 Plus EVO, you get the same bot but with its auto-emptying station for $399 ($150 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, Wellbots, and iRobot. It’s not quite the deal of the j7 Plus, as it doesn’t fully pay for the auto-emptying station, but $399 is a great value for this vacuum and its dock. Read about the i3 EVO in our buying guide.

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO $250

$350

29% off Like its pricier j7 counterpart, the more spartan iRobot Roomba i3 EVO uses two rubber brushes and a side brush to clean. It makes up for its leaner features with a lower price and excellent software updates that have added functionality. $250 at Best Buy

$249 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus EVO $399

$550

28% off The best bang for your buck if you want a self-emptying robot, the Roomba i3 Plus cleans as well as the j7. It just won’t avoid clutter and doesn’t have app-enabled clean zones or keep-out zones. If you can live without those, you’ll be very happy with this bot. $399 at Wellbots

$399 at Amazon