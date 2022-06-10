You can get a 48-inch LG C1 OLED TV for its lowest price ever

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

If you’re still struggling to find a gift for Father’s Day, you’re in luck. The 48-inch model of the LG C1 OLED is currently on sale for its lowest price ever at BuyDig. Normally $1,299.99, this model is currently discounted to $896.99. The C1 remains one of our favorite OLED TVs for gaming and is heartily endorsed by several members of The Verge staff. Oh, and if you purchase through BuyDig, you’ll even get a $50 Visa gift card to sweeten the deal.

The display of the C1 not only has a 120Hz refresh rate but also is equipped with FreeSync and G-Sync adaptive sync technologies support that provides a much smoother image while gaming at higher frame rates on PC. In addition to helpful usability features like Apple AirPlay 2 and built-in compatibility for Google Assistant and Alexa, the C1 also includes a number of fidelity-enhancing features like Dolby Vision and HDR10.

Overall, the LG C1 is an excellent OLED TV, with a list of features that make it worth looking into whether you’re a gamer or not, especially at this price.

If you’re looking for something that makes a little more of a statement in your living room, the 55-inch LG A1 OLED TV, which usually costs $1,299.99 is currently discounted to just $869 at Amazon, an all-time low for this razor-thin TV. While it may not have all the same features as LG’s newer C1-series, the A1 still comes equipped with a ton of great features that are hard to turn down at this price.

In addition to 4K resolution, the display on the A1 is also equipped with Dolby Vision and HDR10 for remarkable depth of color. It also comes with built-in voice assistants by way of Google Assistant and Alexa for hands-free operation. Unfortunately, while the A1 series does have a low-latency mode for gaming, it lacks support for FreeSync or G-Sync and has a refresh rate that’s capped at 60Hz.

Unless cutting-edge gaming features are a priority, we think this sale on the LG A1 OLED is worth checking out. But, for more great gift ideas for your favorite paternal figure, you can also check out our Father’s Day gift guide for a little inspiration.

If you’re not looking to spend as much or just want a gift that smells better, Nomad, a premium mobile and lifestyle accessories manufacturer, is discounting all of its leather goods by 20 percent. Just use the code RADDAD20 at checkout. Some of the highlights you may want to check out include leather wallets, Apple Watch bands, iPhone cases, and AirTag accessories.

Nomad Modern Leather Folio $80 What’s not to like about a classic leather folio case with modern, high-tech touches? This Nomad Modern Folio is made of Horween leather on the outside and TPE bumper on the inside to cushion your iPhone’s fall. It pulls triple-duty as your wallet and your digital business card (via NFC) as well as a bridge to your MagSafe accessories. $80 at Nomad

Nomad leather iPad case $70 This model is available for the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as the fourth-gen iPad Air. Check out other imitation leather cases and sleeves here. Save 20 percent by using the code RADDAD20 at checkout. $70 at Nomad

You can also get a pair of the Beats Fit Pro for $179.99 at Best Buy and Amazon, which matches their lowest price to date. These true wireless earbuds normally cost $199.99, making the current deal worth investigating if you’ve been waiting for a better price on the premium earbuds.

We think that the Beats Fit Pro are the best Beats earbuds to date, and thanks to their sweatproof design and ear-hugging shape, they’re perfect for workouts. Like other Beats audio devices, the Fit Pros are powered by Apple’s H1 chip, which lends these earbuds some neat features when working with other Apple devices. In addition to dynamic head tracking for spatial audio and hands-free voice commands for Siri, the Fit Pros can automatically switch and sync between your other Apple devices, adding to their convenience.

Android users may not get access to the full list of features on these earbuds but can still make use of their excellent noise cancellation and fine-tune audio via the Beats app. Read our review.

If you’ve been slowly draining the well in terms of watchable content and can’t bear to watch The Office yet again, Paramount Plus is currently offering new subscribers a month-long free trial if they sign up between now and June 20th. In addition to a variety of movies and documentaries, Paramount Plus is also home to the entirety of Star Trek content, the Halo TV series, Evil, and South Park. Subscription plans start at $5 a month, and students can even get a 25 percent discount.

A couple more deals we can get behind...

