Welcome to the weekend! We’re kicking things off today with a rare deal on the superb Sonos Roam, which remains one of the best Bluetooth speakers we’ve ever tested. Regularly $179.99, you can currently buy it from Best Buy, B&H Photo, and Sonos for just $143.20, the speaker’s best price to date. That’s less than the typical cost of the cheaper Sonos Roam SL, which is essentially the same speaker but without the built-in microphone.

The pint-sized, portable speaker sounds great and comes equipped with a number of useful features, including support for Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Apple’s AirPlay 2. The Sonos speaker also integrates with the rest of the company’s ecosystem and comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, which will come in handy when you’re lounging by the pool this summer. This rugged design also offers protection against drops — a plus if you intend to take the speaker out for a bike ride or anywhere it might encounter unwanted impacts. Admittedly, we do wish the battery life lasted longer than 10 hours, but one could argue that’s still plenty of time if you’re throwing a picnic at a park. Read our review.

Sonos Roam $143

$180

21% off The Sonos Roam is a truly portable Sonos speaker with a rugged design that’s built to withstand the elements. It also features wireless charging and supports AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Google Assistant. $143 at Best Buy

$143 at B&H Photo

On the market for an excellent Chromebook? Today you can buy the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 with an Intel Core i3-10110U chip, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage from Amazon, Best Buy, and Samsung for $549 instead of $699. You can also save $150 on the budget-friendly model with 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and an Intel Celeron 5205U processor, which is currently on sale for $399 at both Best Buy and Samsung but is better suited for simpler tasks than the Core i3 model.

While these are not all-time lows, they’re certainly some of the better prices we’ve seen on the midrange Chromebook. The affordable laptop alternative is stunning, namely due to the vibrant design of the “fiesta red” model, which is sure to stand out no matter where you are. We weren’t fans of its plasticky feel, sure, but we did like the gorgeous QLED display, which makes colors look vivid and contrast levels more intense. The battery lasts nearly 7.5 hours as well, which is acceptable and better than its predecessor. Read our review.

Whether you’re working from home or flying out of town for summer vacation, owning a capable pair of noise-canceling earbuds can help you tune out the world so you can focus — or just relax. Unfortunately, a quality pair of noise-canceling earbuds can be expensive, which makes today’s discount on Apple’s AirPods Pro all the more welcome.

Right now, you can pick up the AirPods Pro with a MagSafe charging case for $174.99 instead of $249 at Amazon, Target, and Walmart. While that’s not an all-time low, this is their second-best price of the year. In addition to offering excellent active noise cancellation, the earbuds sport great sound quality, water resistance, a comfortable fit, and pair well with other Apple devices. They also support Apple’s spatial audio feature, which can make music and select shows sound more immersive. Read our review.

If the aforementioned Galaxy Chromebook 2 is outside your budget, you can still pick up Lenovo’s ThinkPad C13 Yoga for $249 instead of $599 when you apply promo code HOTDEALC13YOGA at checkout. The current discount — which is a part of Lenovo’s ongoing Father’s Day and graduation promotion — is available on the model with 4GB of memory, 32GB of eMMC storage, and an AMD Athlon Gold 3150C processor.

We consider the convertible to be the best premium Chromebook you can buy, one with a solid, sturdy build that makes it look similar to Windows ThinkPads. It even shares the same aluminum design and tiny webcam shutter, making this an excellent Chromebook for professionals and students alike. However, be aware this particular model isn’t as powerful as the one we reviewed, and is better suited for browsing and basic, everyday tasks. We also weren’t a fan of its 16:9 screen, and thought the six-hour battery was somewhat disappointing for the price. Read our review.

Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook $249

$599

59% off The Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga Chromebook is a convertible, premium Chromebook with a solid, sturdy build that targets adults and professionals. Right now, Lenovo is selling the model with an AMD Athlon Gold 3150C processor, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage for $249 instead of $599 when you apply promo code HOTDEALC13YOGA at checkout. $249 at Lenovo

