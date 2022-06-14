Anker’s noise-canceling Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro earbuds are just $70

Only the best deals on Verge-approved gadgets get the Verge Deals stamp of approval, so if you're looking for a deal on your next gadget or gift from major retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy, Target, and more, this is the place to be.

It’s not every day when you can buy a pair of decent wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation for less than $100, which is why today’s deal on Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro is such a standout. For a limited time, you can buy the excellent, budget-friendly earbuds at Amazon and Best Buy for just $69.99, a new record low, instead of $129.99.

The earbuds sound good considering the low price, and they boast solid voice call quality. You can even adjust the balance of the noise cancellation effect. The box also comes with a variety of ear tips, allowing for a more comfortable fit, while the buds themselves offer other niceties, including a wireless charging case, an IPX4 water and sweat resistance rating, and customizable EQ settings. Read our Liberty Air 2 Pro review.

If you prefer something newer, Anker’s Liberty 3 Pro are also on sale for $129.99 instead of $169.99 at Amazon and Best Buy, which matches their all-time low. Unlike their predecessor, these true wireless earbuds support LDAC (Sony’s higher-bitrate wireless streaming protocol) and can connect to multiple devices simultaneously, while offering more powerful sound. Just note that while both Anker models do a decent job of silencing your surroundings, they don’t completely mute them like some of the more capable noise-canceling earbuds on the market, such as Apple’s AirPods Pro. Read our Liberty 3 Pro review.

On the hunt for an entertaining yet affordable Father’s Day gift? This week, Amazon is discounting many of its popular budget-friendly tablets to their lowest prices of the year, including the 2021 Fire HD 10. In comparison to its predecessor, the latest Fire HD 10 comes equipped with 3GB of RAM, a faster processor, and a USB-C port. The tablet’s sharp and colorful display makes it easier to enjoy movies and shows while sporting better battery life. Regularly $149.99, you can buy the ad-supported model with 32GB of storage for $99.99, which is its best price of the year, or the ad-free version for $114.99 instead of $164.99. Read our Fire HD 10 review.

However, if forking out $100 on a gift is out of your budget, the Fire HD 8 with ads and 32GB of storage is just $49.99 ($40 off). Or consider the ad-free model for $64.99. It doesn’t offer as large of a screen as the Fire HD 10, nor is it as fast, but it does come with a convenient USB-C charging port, and your dad will still be able to read books, stream shows, and surf the web just fine. If you want more RAM and support for wireless charging, you can also buy the ad-supported Fire HD 8 Plus with 32GB of storage for $59.99 instead of $109.99 or the ad-free version for $74.99 ($50 off). Read our Fire HD 8 Plus review.

Whether you buy the Fire HD 10 or HD 8, app selection is limited only to those apps that work on Amazon’s Fire operating system (unless you want a weekend project to put the Google Play Store on it at your own risk). However, even with what’s built into the tablet, your dad can still use services like Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max, and Spotify on it.

Smart lights are another great Father’s Day gift you can currently save money on. Right now, Philips Hue is offering a buy two, get one free promotion as part of its ongoing Bright Days sale. The promo extends to a range of starter kits, bulbs, and other accessories listed on this landing page.

Right now, for instance, you could start with a two-pack of E26 smart bulbs ($99.99), which deliver 1, 100 lumens of brightness and a range of colors. Then, you could bundle them with an optional Hue Bridge ($59.99) — allowing you to set lighting routines and control a variety of scenes — and a Hue motion sensor ($44.99), the latter of which you’ll receive for free and prompts your lights to turn on when they sense movement.

Alternatively, you could purchase the E26 starter kit for $59.99 ($60 off), which contains a Hue Bridge and four white E26 bulbs alongside the motion sensor and a two-pack of the new, 1,600-lumen E26 bulbs. That means you’d essentially be paying $125 for six smart bulbs, a Hue Bridge, and a motion sensor — a package that would normally retail for $230. As you can see, the bundling options are seemingly endless, but just note this sale will end on June 26th.

